Rowley teen charged with rape

Apr. 9—MERRIMAC — A Rowley teen charged with two counts of rape was released on personal recognizance following Friday's arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Samuel Corbett, 19, was ordered by Judge Richard Mori to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim and abide by all restraining orders issued by the court. He is due back in court on June 2 for a probable cause hearing.

Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said Corbett raped the victim twice while visiting her Merrimac home. Both times, according to Belmonte, the victim was asleep when Corbett sexually assaulted her. The victim later confronted Corbett about what he had done.

"She told him that he date raped her and that's not OK," Belmonte said.

Belmonte had been seeking a $10,000 cash bail for Corbett's release.

Corbett's attorney said his client denied the allegations and added the incidents were not reported to police until October 2021, roughly four months after the visits took place. According to the attorney, the victim went to a hospital for an unrelated matter and told staff there. Hospital staff then told Merrimac police about the victim's allegations. Police began an investigation shortly thereafter and arrested Corbett on Friday morning at his workplace after obtaining a warrant.

Corbett's attorney asked that Mori set bail at no more than $2,500 citing Corbett's strong ties to the Rowley area, his steady employment as a landscaper and his lack of a criminal record.

Mori declined to set any bail.

Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears and an Essex County District Attornery's Office spokesperson declined to comment on the case.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.