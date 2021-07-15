Rowley woman gets jail time for stealing neighbor's ATM card

Jul. 15—ROWLEY — Moments after admitting to a judge she stole her neighbor's ATM card in November and then used it seven times within a few weeks, a local woman was sentenced to a year in jail.

Wendy Owie, 59, of Rowley pleaded guilty to seven larceny counts and receiving a stolen ATM card charge Wednesday in Newburyport District Court. She also pleaded guilty to a heroin possession charge from 2019. As part of her guilty plea, Owie saw all but three months of her sentence suspended for two years while on probation.

During her time on probation, Owie must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, have no contact with her victim, and pay $1,994 in restitution.

Owie's decision to plead guilty was made hours after she tested positive for cocaine use during a drug test at the courthouse.

The positive drug test prompted Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy to ask Swan to throw her in jail for violating conditions of release imposed after her arraignment on the larceny and drug charges.

Owie's attorney, Anthony Papoulias, conceded his client agreed to plead guilty in part to avoid being thrown in jail for the positive drug test. But, he said, Owie would be better served in a sober house rather than behind bars.

"She needs treatment, she doesn't need jail," Papoulias said.

But Kennedy said Owie has already spent several stints in jail on drug and theft charges and has an 11-page criminal record.

In her argument for jail time, Kennedy told Swan that Owie's neighbor told police that someone had stolen her ATM card and used it repeatedly from Nov. 21 to Dec. 11.

Police were able to track down which ATMs Owie used via video camera footage. They also saw her getting into a car driven by another person.

After figuring out where Owie lived, police asked her to come to the Rowley police station to be interviewed. During the interview, she admitted to stealing and using her neighbor's ATM card while visiting her apartment, according to Kennedy.

The heroin charge stems from an October 2019 incident when police conducted a well-being check at her apartment. Police later obtained a warrant to search her apartment and found a small amount of heroin in several plastic baggies. Owie was home at the time and arrested.