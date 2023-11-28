Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County has 'accepted contract' for new owner to take it over

The former Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay may soon have a new owner.

Bob and Jewel Ouradnik put the iconic resort up for sale after the property, 1041 County Road ZZ, sustained heavy damage in a Sept. 5 fire.

Wade Micoley, the founder and CEO of Micoley.com - RealtyHive, said Tuesday the property "currently has an accepted contract" but the Ouradniks "will entertain backup offers" in case the deal falls through.

No closing date for the accepted contract was provided.

The Ouradniks listed the 28-acre site for sale in October with an asking price of $2.15 million.

The Ouradniks initially said they wanted to rebuild and continue operating in the aftermath of the fire but announced at the end of September that they instead would retire and sell the property, saying "it is time for someone else to carry on and build their own dreams."

A fire heavily damaged Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay on Sept. 5.

The property, which has 700 feet of waterfront on the bay, was listed as being "ready for rebuild of current resort or development ideas."

Rowleys Bay Resort was founded in 1948 along the county's northernmost cove on its east coast. The resort also housed Grandma's Swedish Bakery.

Before the fire, the property had a 65,000-square-foot main lodge with 73 units for rent (rooms and suites with two and three bedrooms), as well as the restaurant, bakery and pub, and an indoor pool. Some of the buildings will be sold as-is, the listing said.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County has deal to get new owners