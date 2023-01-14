How will rows over Covid-19 visa restrictions affect China's ties with Japan and South Korea?

·5 min read

China's rows with South Korea and Japan over Covid-19 travel curbs may have an impact on diplomatic and economic ties, observers said.

On Tuesday, the Chinese embassies in Seoul and Tokyo announced the suspension of short-term visa issuance for business, tourism, medical treatment and general private affairs to South Korean and Japanese nationals after the two countries imposed travel restrictions on Chinese travellers.

Then, on Wednesday, Beijing suspended the issuance of visa-free transit and border city visas to South Korean and Japanese citizens.

Choo Jae-woo, professor of Chinese studies at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, said Beijing's visa restrictions would have a significant impact on diplomatic and economic ties.

"It means that China will not engage in cultural exchanges that it has emphasised so far, and private exchanges will be completely suspended," he said.

Li Hao, a research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, a think tank based in Tokyo, said China's retaliatory measures had "poured cold water" on the resumption of travel across East Asia after the Covid-19 pandemic, with cross-border business activities between China and its two most important neighbours to stagnate once again.

"The people currently seeking Chinese visas are not tourists but businesspeople," he said, adding that the visa bans would be an economic blow for the three countries.

"The political risks of doing business in China are again strongly recognised," Li said. "It will hurt Japanese and South Korean businesses' impressions of China."

Seoul's restrictions on travellers from China include a requirement that they present negative PCR test results for Covid-19 before and after arrival, as well as the suspension of short-term visas for Chinese visitors, including tourist visas. Incheon International Airport near Seoul was also designated as the only destination for flights arriving from China.

While Japan did not suspend visa issuance to Chinese travellers, it requires visitors from China to provide negative Covid-19 test results before they board their flights. Flights between mainland China and Japan can only land at four airports - in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

Beijing's retaliation came a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang raised concerns over Seoul's travel rules in a phone call on Monday with South Korean counterpart Park Jin.

Qin urged Seoul to uphold an "objective and scientific attitude", while Park said the measures were based on "scientific evidence".

At a news conference on Tuesday, South Korea's foreign ministry described China's action as regrettable and said Seoul had conveyed its position to Beijing through diplomatic channels.

Japan also protested against the suspension of visa issuance to Japanese citizens and said Tokyo would respond appropriately based on China's pandemic situation and its information disclosure.

Li said Tokyo viewed Beijing's visa restrictions as an "unbalanced response" to its restrictions on Chinese travellers.

"Japan is not refusing entry from China," he said. "Japan's position is that it is responding based on scientific consideration, and this is not a political matter - even less discrimination."

Foreigners flying to China must present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding their flight.

From 2008 to 2019, Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo engaged in eight summits designed to maintain strong trilateral relations and a strong regional economy in East Asia.

But escalating Sino-US rivalry has seen China pull back from promoting closer ties with the two United States' allies. After the last trilateral summit in 2019, in-person engagement between the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travellers arriving from China are directed to a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 3. Photo: AFP alt=Travellers arriving from China are directed to a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 3. Photo: AFP>

Tokyo has been pursuing closer ties with Washington. On Wednesday, two days before a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, senior US and Japanese diplomats and defence officials held a US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting in Washington.

They pledged to strengthen security ties to counter China's growing economic and military influence and escalating tensions in East Asia, with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi saying China presented "an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge".

While the South Korean foreign ministry's action plan for this year, announced on Wednesday, stressed the importance of seeking trilateral dialogue with Tokyo and Beijing in areas such as "climate change, the environment, health and medical care", it also highlighted the importance of Seoul's security commitment with the Quad countries - the US, Japan, Australia and India - and described the alliance with Washington as Seoul's "most important partnership".

Choo said rows over travel restrictions and other economic issues might delay the realisation of trilateral cooperation.

He said they had shown that President Xi Jinping's insistence that economic issues not be politicised, which he had highlighted at China-US and China-South Korea summits, was a "fiction".

"If these issues are politicised, cooperation is far from being achieved," Choo said. "The principle that China insisted on has become meaningless."

However, some observers said the disputes between China and its neighbours over Covid-19 travel curbs would only have a limited short-term impact.

Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a think tank based in Beijing, said China's visa restrictions were likely to be lifted once Seoul and Tokyo relaxed travel rules targeting Chinese travellers.

"I don't think it will last very long because the earlier they open up, the better it is for their economies," he said. "All the Chinese tourists are going to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and other countries."

Wang said China's actions were only reciprocating to "discriminatory" rules from South Korea and Japan, and ties could be restored once the two countries' travel curbs on Chinese nationals were normalised.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

