Rowsburg man fatally shot after he confronts deputies with deadly force

ROWSBURG − A 63-year-old Rowsburg man who was experiencing suicidal tendencies Saturday was shot and killed by deputies of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place in the 200 block of US Route 250 East after authorities say he confronted deputies with deadly force and deputies returned fire.

Larry Dunham, 200 block of U.S. 250 East, died of his injuries at the scene, according to a news release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they located a male sitting in a lawn chair in the backyard. "He then threw his cell phone down to the ground and confronted deputies with deadly force. Deputies used their service weapons and returned fire striking the male," according to the news release from Ashland County Sheriff E. Wayne Risner.

Jeromesville Fire Department was on scene.

The sheriff's office called for assistance and turned the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. The Ashland County Coroner's Office transported the body to Lucas County for an autopsy.

No deputies were injured during this incident, the sheriff's office said.

Any further information will be released by the Ohio Bureau of Investigations.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rowsburg Saturday