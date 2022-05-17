ROWVA Board hires superintendent Monday; Dr. James Dunlap will relocate from Chicago area

ONIEDA — The ROWVA School Board approved hiring Dr. James Dunlap as the new superintendent Monday night. He will take over July 1.

He replaces outgoing Superintendent Joe Sornberger who will became the superintendent of Jasper County School District 1. Sornberger announced his resignation in March along with two board members.

Dunlap is currently teaching math at Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He served seven years as a superintendent at Evergreen Park Community High School District 231 and Thornton School District 154, both near Chicago. He also served as high school principal for two years at Edwards County and Carrolton High Schools.

Dunlap earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Indiana State University in 1998. He then received a masters degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Illinois in 2003. He earned his educational specialist degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2010, and his doctorate in educational leadership from Indiana State University in 2013.

In a release, Dunlap said "Of utmost importance, is that we always uphold what is best for students as the highest priority. If we are ever faced with a decision that has potential to reduce services that we are offering to students in a way that will be harmful, we must do everything within our power to avoid that course of action."

"Dr. Dunlap impressed the Board with his knowledge of administrative policy and processes," Scott Lake, board president said. "He has significant experience in academics, curriculum, instruction, finance and budgeting, and he will be a great fit for the staff and community here at ROWVA.”

Dunlap will relocate to the ROWVA area along with his wife, Deborah, and his daughter, Samantha, who is currently completing 7th grade in Evergreen Park. His two older children, Anthony and Cameron, are currently attending Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana.

“I am looking forward to beginning my work with the board and all stakeholders to continue moving the district forward," Dunlap said in the release. "Together, we will remain ROWVA strong!"

Dunlap further stated that one of his first priorities will be to start the strategic planning process to set the core values, vision, and direction for the ROWVA district to continue growing. This process will include stakeholders from across the district.

Dunlap grew up in Oblong, Illinois, which has a population of 1,520, so he is familiar with small communities.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: ROWVA Board hires new superintendent from Chicago area