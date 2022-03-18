Candidate on agenda for board ROWVA School Board vacancy

District 205 education news.

ONEIDA — ROWVA School Board candidate Amber Fleming is on the agenda Monday to be considered for the open vacancy created by Rob Kalb's resignation Feb. 8. Kalb had served on the board 15 years.

Fleming, a nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, was among six candidates ROWVA Board members interviewed Monday, March 14.

The board currently has four members, Scott Lake, John Kuelper, Matthew Johnson and Ryan West, after James Haynes and Missie Shepherd resigned at the March 10 meeting. The board is advertising for candidates to fill those two positions as well. On Monday Superintendent Joe Sornberger said they expect to fill those two seats in early April.

On Monday the four board members interviewed each of six candidates for about 30 minutes. Five of the candidates were in person and one was over the phone. The five who attended were: Fleming, Sunny Nolan, Brian Vorva, Nick Morris, and Aaron Frey. The newspaper was unable to identify the candidate who interviewed over the phone.

The candidates came in two groups, with those not being interviewed waiting in the area where the board usually meets until they were called into the closed room for the interview. That portion of the meeting was in closed session.

