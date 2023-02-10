Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run

A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.

Abner Jean-Baptiste is accused of striking and killing 73-year-old Michael E Sampson and then driving away from the scene. The Suffolk District Attorney’s office says that Jean-Baptiste was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death in Roxbury’s Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. January 20. Video footage shows a brown SUV struck Simpson, who was pushing a wheelchair, stopped, and then drove away.

On January 21, police located the suspected individual, a 2004 Buick Rendevouz. Investigators noted exterior damage to the SUV’s hood.

Authorities locate vehicle of interest after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass

Jean-Baptiste allegedly told police he felt his vehicle go over “something” when he was driving in that area.

“This is a tragic incident made even more tragic by the driver’s decision to leave the scene. Anyone thinking they can escape responsibility by driving away after an incident like this is making a massive misjudgment,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

