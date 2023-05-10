Roxbury schools hire new superintendent from Madison district as Radulic retires

The Roxbury School District will begin the next school year with a young new superintendent who brings extensive experience in supporting the mental and emotional health of students in three New Jersey counties.

Frank Santora, currently an assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services in the Madison School District, has been hired to lead Roxbury. His unanimous appointment was announced at the Monday meeting of the township Board of Education.

Santora "has broad and deep experience as an educator, with a focus on expanding and maximizing learning opportunities for all students," board President Leo Coakley said in the announcement. "His work has included bolstering support for both special education and general education students."

Dr. Frank Santora signs his contract to take over as the new superintendent of the Roxbury School District.

Santora, 38, who previously worked in the Saddle Brook and Westfield school districts, will begin his new post on July 1 at a salary of $205,000, public records show.

He will replace the retiring Loretta Radulic, who announced her retirement in January after seven years leading the district, one of Morris County's largest with more than 3,000 students.

In addition to announcing Santora's hiring, the board on Monday offered a moment of silence for Radulic's son, Cameron, 24, who died on Saturday.

"Roxbury will forever hold a special place in my heart," Radulic wrote in her retirement letter. "I am grateful for having the honor to lead this amazing district."

Loretta Radulic, the Roxbury schools superintendent, speaks during a ceremony in Roxbury last year.

Prior to Madison, Santora served as the director of special services and building principal in the Saddle Brook school district, and as a school psychologist and member of the child study team in the Westfield's public school district.

He earned his doctoral degree in educational leadership from Saint Elizabeth University in 2014.

