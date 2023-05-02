Roxbury shooting sends one to hospital, police continue to investigate

Boston police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, Monday night.

Police responded to the area of 225 Dudley Street, shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When crews arrived on scene, they located a person suffering injuries from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police have closed several neighboring streets as they continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

