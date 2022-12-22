Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing

A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station on Geneva Ave after a fight broke out between the two women. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two women knew each other. It’s unclear what sparked the violence,

