Roxbury woman, missing since June, found dead

A Roxbury woman, missing since June, has been found dead, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday evening.

The body of Lara Emanuele, 46, who was reported missing on June 7, was found in a wooded area near Howard Boulevard and Route 80 in Roxbury on Sunday and the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity, the prosecutor stated.

"While a thorough investigation continues into her death, at this time, evidence points to Emanuele having taken her own life. This was a determination that could not have been made prior to the recovery of her body," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, refuting social media rumors that foul play was involved.

Lara Emanuele

Carroll stated that a handwritten note was found in her car that said "she did not want to be found." The prosecutor said his office normally does not share "details regarding suicide investigations," but given the interest in this case is doing so "in the interest of transparency. "

Emanuele's disappearance spurred extensive searches by multiple agencies during the past five months. Her body was discovered by K9 Denali from the Ramapo Search and Rescue Organization, which has been conducting weekly Sunday searches for Emanuele, the prosecutor's release stated.

“The Roxbury Police Department would like to offer our deepest sympathy to Lara's family, friends, and students. We hope that finding her will provide some sense of relief and help loved ones begin the healing process," Roxbury Police Chief Adone said.

Chief of Detectives Robert McNally said, “Morris County is not untouched by the national mental health crisis, and unfortunately there have been 31 suicides reported to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit year to date.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting 988.

The prosecutor's office noted the efforts of Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, New Jersey Search and Rescue, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office K9, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K9, Pennsylvania Search and Rescue, the Conservation Police and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit and Major Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lara Emanuele, missing Roxbury woman, found dead