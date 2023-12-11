Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc episode 5: Roxy's downfall

"Be Foxy" is emblazoned on the walls of Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, known to her thousands of social media followers as Dr. Roxy. The office now appears to be permanently closed, but the artwork remains visible.

In the fifth episode of "Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc," The Dispatch took a look at how the State Medical Board of Ohio built its case against Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe.

The medical board used the outcomes of three patients to suspend Grawe's license to practice in November 2022.

An attorney for one of those patients told The Dispatch she would have likely died had she not called 911. Grawe pleaded with the medical board to give her a second chance at a full board meeting in July.

