Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc episode 5: Roxy's downfall
In the fifth episode of "Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc," The Dispatch took a look at how the State Medical Board of Ohio built its case against Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe.
The medical board used the outcomes of three patients to suspend Grawe's license to practice in November 2022.
An attorney for one of those patients told The Dispatch she would have likely died had she not called 911. Grawe pleaded with the medical board to give her a second chance at a full board meeting in July.
