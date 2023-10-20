Roy Bigg: Reward offered over body found in disused pub freezer

Detectives investigating what happened to a man whose body was found in a freezer almost a decade after he was reported missing are offering a £20,000 reward for information.

Roy Bigg's remains were discovered in October 2021 in the basement of what was formerly Simpson's Wine Bar in Forest Gate, east London.

Two years on from the discovery, police said they still needed help to "identify who is responsible".

He was reported missing in early 2012.

Mr Bigg's body was found by builders working at the premises of the disused venue.

Police believe he was aged about 70 when he died and that he may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, said: "Although our investigation and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy's life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible."

She added there had been no confirmed sightings of him during the nine year period when he was missing.

"Anything you can tell us may prove invaluable in helping us discover what happened," she said.

A post-mortem examination found his cause of death to be inconclusive and Mr Bigg's remains had to be identified through his dental records.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk