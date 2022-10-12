Roy Browning Jr. pleads guilty to killing his wife in 2019 in Iowa City

Roy Browning Jr. pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday for killing his wife, JoEllen, in 2019 in Iowa City.

Browning, 70, appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to one charge of second-degree murder after years of his trial being put on hold. Browning was charged with first-degree murder and initially pleaded not guilty in November 2019, but the trial has been continually postponed since March 2020 and was supposed to occur on Nov. 1 of this year.

Johnson County District Court Judge Kevin McKeever said the plea carries a maximum 50-year sentence and Browning would have to serve at least 70% of that, or 35 years, before being eligible for parole. McKeever said the sentencing is set for Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. in the Johnson County Courthouse.

Browning did not speak beyond stating his guilty plea and answering McKeever's questions, acknowledging he understood his rights and the consequences of pleading guilty. The plea agreement, under case law from North Carolina vs. Alford, means he does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness told the Press-Citizen she consulted with the children of the defendant and the victim before making this plea offer and they agreed with it.

"I think it will be good for them to have the case done and comply with their wishes," Lyness said.

JoEllen Browning was a longtime administrator with the University of Iowa health system before prosecutors say Roy Browning stabbed her to death at their home in Iowa City in April 2019 when she was 65.

JoEllen Browning emailed her husband that April regarding discrepancies in a bank account and asked him about contacting a representative from their bank, according to an affidavit. She scheduled an appointment and informed Browning via text April 4 that they were going to meet with a representative the next day.

Roy Browning acknowledged the meeting, but later that day went to a paint supply store and purchased gloves and towels, the complaint states.

In the affidavit, investigators say that the banker planned to tell the Brownings that money had been removed from a joint account and Roy Browning had taken out high-interest loans without his wife's knowledge.

JoEllen Browning had a retirement and life insurance policy worth in excess of $2 million.

On April 5 at about 7 a.m., Roy Browning called Iowa City police reporting that his wife was unresponsive in her bedroom, the complaint says. She had been stabbed in the front and back of her torso and on her left hand; her death was ruled a homicide.

The affidavit says Roy Browning's DNA was found in samples taking from hand nail clippings from JoEllen Browning. The probability that the same DNA profile would be identified among unrelated individuals would be less than 1 out of 310 trillion, according to the analysis.

Browning was arrested Oct. 28, 2019, and has remained in jail since on $5 million bail.

