Roy gets prison for killing stepfather

Nov. 6—LOCKPORT — Gregory Roy and his defense attorney arrived in court Friday looking to adjourn his sentencing on murder and weapons charges.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. was having none of that.

Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato told Kloch his client wanted to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the slaying of his step-father, Rudy Ray Rockett Sr. Muscato told the judge he believed that Roy "may not have been taking his medication when he entered his plea."

Roy told the judge he now wanted to go to trial and "shoot for a mental health defense."

The Town of Porter man had twice before had his trial for the murder of his step-father delayed after being found mentally incompetent to face a jury. But Roy was found mentally competent to stand trial again in July and pleaded guilty to single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon during an Oct. 5 plea hearing.

At the time, Kloch had questioned both Roy and Muscato on his mental state to take the plea.

On Friday, Kloch said he was sure that Roy had understood the plea "and agreed to it." The judge also said he was sure Muscato knew his client was competent, at that time, to enter his plea.

Kloch imposed the sentence he had promised at the plea hearing, a term of 15 years to life in prison for Roy's murder plea and a determinate sentence of 15 years behind bars for his plea to the weapons count. Those sentences will be served concurrently, along with five years of post-release supervision.

Niagara County prosecutors said they had not offered a plea deal to Roy, but Muscato said his client decided to plead guilty to all the charges he faced in return for the sentencing commitment from Kloch.

If Roy, 32, had gone to trial and been convicted on the murder charge, he faced a possible sentence of 25 years to life.

Kloch described the sentence, on Friday, as "liberal, lenient and considerate" to allow Rockett's family "some closure."

Rockett Sr., 64, was supposed to be returning to his California home in Redondo Beach on the night of April 29, 2018 when he disappeared. His wife reported him missing when it was discovered that he had failed to board his flight to Los Angeles after leaving to go to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport with his stepson, Roy.

Later that evening, two Niagara County Sheriff's deputies who had responded to Rocket Sr.'s summer home on Lake Road in the Town of Porter to take a missing person's report, encountered Roy as he pulled into the driveway of the residence. Roy lived at the home with his mother and stepfather.

As Roy stepped from the car, the deputies said they noticed blood on the passenger side door of the 2006 gray Saab, which belonged to Roy's mother. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun in the glove box.

A search for Rocket Sr. began the next day on April 30. That same day, sheriff's deputies and investigators returned to arrest Roy on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the gun they had found.

The search for Rocket Sr. lasted almost three weeks and centered in the Southern Tier, based on data from Roy's cell phone.

On May 19, 2018, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies and Erie County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies located Rockett Sr.'s body in a heavily forested area in East Otto. Muscato said Roy was familiar with that area because he had gone hiking there in the past.

The defense attorney said Roy had "gone off" his anti-depressant and anti-psychotic medications for as long as three months prior to killing Rocket Sr. He also said that Roy had likely been experiencing a schizophrenic episode at the time of the murder.