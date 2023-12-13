Dec. 13—MIDDLEPORT — The accolades keep coming for the Royalton-Hartland High School agricultural education program and FFA chapter.

After months of studying, testing, competing and hard work by students, the program received national honors in the form of the 2023 Outstanding Middle and Secondary School Agricultural Education Program Award given by the National Association of Agricultural Educators on Dec. 2.

"We wanted to do the best that we possibly could at a national level as New York state's representative and the (students) definitely achieved that, which was pretty awesome," program instructor Matthew Sweeney said. "At the state level, they called it the year of Roy-Hart."

FFA chapter president Sophia Santella, a senior, said the moment they found out they won the award was just like several of their competitions: an experience they shared together.

"I think that we were on a group FaceTime when Mr. Sweeney sent it to us and we all opened it at the same time," Santella said.

In one way, the students see the award as the culmination of the countless of hours of work they put in before, during and after their state and national competitions.

"It's a lot of hours here in the classroom and at home by ourselves or with our study groups," senior and FFA chapter vice president Nicholas Armenia said. "Going over old tests and old material from the contests from the last six or seven years to hopefully gain as much knowledge as we can to go into this one. I can't tell you the exact number of hours we spent studying but it was a lot."

The agricultural education program has steadily grown since it was reintroduced in the Roy-Hart district in September 2016. More than 700 students have participated since then.

Earlier this year, the program won the Outstanding Program Award for Region 6, which encompasses more than a dozen states in the northeast. It previously scored an award at the state level for Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agricultural Program from the New York Association of Agricultural Educators.

Sweeney also received the Northeast Regional Outstanding Early Career Agriculture Teacher Award and the District IX Golden Owl Award in June.

The program sent five teams to this year's National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, last month. Those teams included food science, farm and agribusiness management, environment and natural resources, nursery/landscape, and marketing plan.

The competitions build on what is learned in agricultural education classes and encourage FFA members to put their knowledge into practice. FFA says the competitions are designed to help a member prepare for a career in agriculture by testing and challenging their technical, leadership, interpersonal and teamwork skills, as well as their knowledge of the subject matter.

"They award students recognition for the agricultural stuff that they're doing in the real world. So it's not just them showing up into a contest doing super well that one day, it's things that they're doing," Sweeney said.

"It's competition, but it's things we're doing every day with our lives," senior Malika Lance added. "I competed in horse evaluation. I've grown up with horses. So it's one of those things where I can do the competition, I can study and then I can apply that knowledge to the knowledge I have at home."

The students agreed that perhaps the most rewarding part of the competition is the opportunity to network and meet fellow FFA members.

"The competitions are actually pretty fun because we get to meet people from all over the country. I made friends with people from Minnesota and Tennessee," Armenia said.

Seniors see the national award as inspiration for underclassmen in the program.

"We're leaving a reputation for the next people that come up," Armenia said.

While their goals are all similar, each student has their own recollections of how they came to join the agricultural program in the first place.

"I joined for the three Fs of FFA — friends, family, food," senior Joshua Kennedy said.

"My friend dragged me to a meeting in sixth grade. I've been here ever since," Armenia said.

The common thread in each story is support and encouragement from Sweeney, their teacher.

"We wouldn't be here without him," sophomore Mackenzie Diamond said.