Roy pleads not guilty to federal charges

Nov. 24—A Somerset woman facing federal drug charges has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Yvonne Nicole Roy, 41, is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

She entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram. Somerset attorney Gregory Ousley was appointed as her lawyer, and she was placed into custody, being lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Her trial is currently set for January 24.

Roy was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on August 22 after deputies surveilling her home obtained a search warrant.

According to a federal Grand Jury indictment, one of the possession charges comes from an incident that took place on March 29, while the other came from the PCSO arrest in August.

During that arrest, PCSO reportedly found around 125 grams of meth.

If convicted, Roy is facing between five and 40 years for the drug possession charges and between five years and life for the gun charges.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

