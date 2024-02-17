Roy Wilhelm: Fremont remembers its own during Black History Month

Last year during Black History month, I wrote about former Fremonters Dr. Alvin Jackson and Dr. Gayle Jackson who were busy educating people about and preserve black history in southern Georgia.

Both had been very active in Fremont prior to leaving in 2015. Dr. Alvin Jackson served as the state health director.

Dr. Gayle Jackson, Ph.D., who unfortunately passed away at age 72 in August, had been extremely active in Fremont, working with young people at T.A.S.C (Treatment Alternatives to Street Crime); founding the African American College Club; hosting an annual college tour for Fremont youths; participating in the A.C.E. mentoring program at the local schools; and supporting young people locally and abroad.

Through the years, they were the kind of special people that have been part of Black history locally.Each year during this time, we hear or read about famous people and their accomplishments and contributions. Well, for us, there are neighbors or acquaintances who may not be famous but have or are making special contributions to their communities. There were many that I was blessed to meet or know through the years because of my profession. I’d like to share thoughts on a few. These columns are no political statement; just a celebration of special people.

Griffin Graham founded NAACP in Fremont

Griffin Graham, the founder of the local chapter of the NAACP, spent much of his life helping others. Having been troubled himself, he responded to the county sheriff’s call for help with people with alcohol problems and that grew into a passion to help those in trouble and those working to get out of trouble.

Through the years, he helped the hungry, the elderly, stranded travelers and virtually anyone needing assistance. His efforts were so numerous that he was accorded many honors, including being named Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 1976.

Then there was Johnnie Mae Price, who worked for more than three decades in the maternity ward at Memorial Hospital.

During that time, she took care of mothers as well as babies, working to show the women mothering skills while caring for their newborn.

She told me 25 years ago: “A lot of young mothers came in scared to death. They were scared of having a baby and scared of the babies.” So, she worked on building their confidence. “You’ve (mothers) got to know that you can handle them (babies).”

Charlotte Waugh worked to improve housing for all

There was Charlotte Waugh, a longtime nurse at Memorial Hospital, who was the first woman president of the Fremont Chapter of the NAACP. She helped many African Americans gain employment beyond the traditional places and worked for improved housing for all.

She also served the community on boards of W.S.O.S., Easter Seals and Homes Casas.Thomas George Reese, a successful barber in Fremont in the mid-19th century, was the first African American to vote in Ohio. Turned away from the polls in 1866, he returned the next spring and voted, three years before Congress ratified the 15th Amendment granting all men the right to vote.No folks, I never met him.

Roy Wilhelm started a 40-year career at The News-Messenger in 1965 as a reporter. Now retired, he writes a column for both The News-Messenger and News Herald.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Wilhelm: Local people worked to improve life for Black community