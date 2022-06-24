Roy Williams: Be part of the solution. Vote 'yes' to build new Oklahoma County jail.

The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is shown on May 11.

On Tuesday, June 28, voters in Oklahoma County can solve a generational problem by approving a bond issue to replace our jail and do so without raising tax rates. I wholeheartedly believe now is the right time to do this and that we will have a better, safer criminal justice system when it is complete.

Our community has been thriving over the past 30 years due to our investment in ourselves. This is the next step. We simply must address the ongoing crisis at our county jail so we can move forward as a community.

Facilities alone can’t fix everything that ails our criminal justice system. That is why the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber formed a task force five years ago to begin evaluating what was driving overcrowding in our jail. We learned who was in our jail and why, and began creating solutions to make sure nonviolent offenders and those who could be moved into diversion and treatment programs were removed from the system. On average, there are 1,000 fewer people in our jail every day than there were before we began. There is still more work to do — and we should all keep pressure on the system for more improvements.

We also learned during these five years of work that we can’t fix the current jail facility or remodel it to support the future we all want for a fair, restorative criminal justice system in Oklahoma County. A new jail will have mental health and medical facilities that are purpose built and appropriately sized and resourced. The new jail will allow for direct supervision, increasing safety for both personnel and inmates. And importantly, the new jail will allow for integrating diversion, work training and other programs that are difficult or nonexistent due to the current jail’s design.

The simple fact is, we need a new jail to make our communities safer. The long-term solution to crime is to better intervene at earlier stages to get folks to break away from a life of crime. The new jail will do just that.

There are several components of this proposal that are important to its success. First, this jail will be designed by experienced jail architects and will be designed to meet American Correctional Association Standards. Second, the county commissioners, in calling for the vote also called for a citizens’ oversight committee to provide input and increased transparency in the design and construction. Citizen oversight has been a key component in the success we have seen with our MAPS programs, and I applaud the commissioners for adopting this approach.

Third, this new jail will be more efficient in addition to being more effective. Experts estimate the savings could be as high as $5.2 million each year over the current facility. And finally, due to retiring bonds, we can fund these new bonds without raising our tax rate.

Voting no accomplishes absolutely nothing. It leaves in place a dangerous jail that is costly, both in terms of the lives it hurts and the tax money it uses.

I call on every voter in Oklahoma County to be a part of the solution and to support this issue. With a yes vote on Tuesday, June 28, we can immediately begin working on the process to replace the jail with a building that enhances the public’s safety and sets the stage for the restorative justice system that reflects our community’s values and commitment to one another.

Roy Williams

Roy H. Williams is president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

