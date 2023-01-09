Roya Nikkhah on the royal reaction to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir

Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings wanted nothing more than to wash away the bitter taste from a blowout loss and head into the postseason on a sweeter note. Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears 29-13 on Sunday. Cousins led three scoring drives as the Vikings (13-4), who'll host the New York Giants next Sunday, grabbed a 16-6 halftime lead.