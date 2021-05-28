Royal academy seeks 1 million vaccines as Thailand approves Sinopharm

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A royal academy chaired by Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sibling of Thailand's king, on Friday said it would import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine next month, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised its use.

"We want to help plug in the gaps for business, schools, so they can move forward," Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy told a news briefing.

Earlier this week, the academy announced it would import "alternative vaccines" to supplement the government campaign.

The government's chaotic and widely criticised mass vaccinations programme is due to start next month, using mainly AstraZeneca vaccines made locally by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The government says it will have 6 million AstraZenaca doses and 3 million Sinovac doses available in June.

The FDA on Friday approved the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth authorised by Thailand after AstraZenaca, Sinovac's CoronaVac, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna

The royal academy procurement comes after Thailand was hit by its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, with over 80% of its 144,976 cases and 954 deaths occurring in the past two months, driven by the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain.

Just a over 1 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated.

The announcement in the official Royal Gazette susprised some members of the government, which had until now insisted on being the sole importer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Nithi said other organisations would be able to buy from the academy's 1 million Sinopharm doses, adding that it did not seek profit.

The Federation of Thai Industries and the energy firm PTT Group Pcl have shown interest as potential buyers and the academy would continue to negotiate for more doses after June based on demand, Nithi said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • New York City’s Rising Left Is Losing The Mayor’s Race

    The backlash to Bill de Blasio and a sex scandal are thwarting progressive momentum.

  • New COVID 'Thai variant' investigated after 109 cases found in UK

    Public Health England said 109 cases of the new Thai variant of COVID-19, known as known as VUI-21MAY-02 (C.36.3), have been detected in the UK.

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • An ex-girlfriend of the San Jose shooter said he was violent and experienced severe mood swings

    "Several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually," she wrote.

  • Nigeria: Thirty bodies found after boat accident in Kebbi state

    About 150 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Doctor who spent months in jail for growing marijuana to treat dying wife pardoned by Pennsylvania governor

    Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016—two years after Dr Paul Ezell went to prison

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • The Conservative Party received tens of thousands of pounds from non-existent companies

    An investigation by Insider has revealed nearly £30,000 in donations were received by the Conservative Party from companies that were no longer trading.

  • Libyan townsfolk hope unity rule will end their isolation

    In Libya's Bani Walid, flags of ousted autocrat Muammar Gaddafi still fly in some places and streets are ragged with neglect, but its residents have new hope for their town and country. During a recent visit by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, head of a new unity government, people waved olive branches as his armoured motorcade passed through the town, which has long been isolated by political disputes. Dbeibeh was appointed in March, sworn in by Libya's divided parliament after his selection via a U.N. talks process, a step widely seen as offering the best chance for peace in years - slender though it might be.

  • Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

    Commentators and Twitter users were abuzz with speculation about the Texas senator swallowing a fly

  • Mass. teens blamed after fights break out at Hampton Beach

    Police said word to meet at the beach was shared across social media platforms but there is no indication the fights were planned.

  • Ghosn testifies to French investigators in Renault probe

    For hours, French investigators on Thursday questioned fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital as a witness in a probe over Renault’s pollutant emissions, according to two Lebanese officials. A prosecution official and a judge said the French questioned Ghosn before leaving Beirut later in the day. The officials said Lebanese investigators sat through the questioning of Ghosn.

  • Gates divorce may finally force substantial changes to $50bn philanthropic foundation

    They are considering ‘bringing in outside directors’ to the foundation

  • Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey comeback film

    Vanessa Redgrave has announced that she will not appear opposite Kevin Spacey in his comeback film. The Man Who Drew God, the filming of which is about to begin in Italy, is expected to mark Spacey's return to the screen after his career was derailed in 2017 by accusations of sexual harassment and abuse towards more than a dozen men. The film will be directed by Redgrave's husband, Franco Nero, and Spacey's involvement was first reported by The Telegraph. A backlash ensued, and Redgrave's representative said she was no longer involved. "Vanessa Redgrave's name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God," her spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. "While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film." Spacey is slated to play a detective investigating claims of paedophilia levelled against an artist. Preparations were interrupted by the Covid pandemic, but Nero told an Italian newspaper: "Among the actors, I made contact with Kevin Spacey. I'd have been very happy to bring him back onto a film set. We're waiting for the end of the pandemic to pick up from where our preparatory work was interrupted." Spacey still faces proceedings in the US courts over the allegations of abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service is deciding whether to charge him in connection with a number of allegations of sexual assault dating back to his time as artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

  • Eddie Gossage once set Bruton Smith’s hair on fire. Now he retires a respected NASCAR vet

    Observer exclusive: Eddie Gossage’s 25 years working in NASCAR and shaping the sport nearly ended before his career ever started.

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Germany admits to genocide in Namibia for killing at least 75,000 during colonial era

    German's colonial forces committed genocide in Namibia in the early 20th century, the government admitted for the first time on Friday. Heiko Maas, the foreign minister, acknowledged the systematic murder of tens of thousands of men, women and children and the attempted extermination of the Herero and Nama peoples. “In light of Germany's historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness,” he said. He pledged that Germany would spend €1.1bn (£950m) on a new development programme for Namibia as a “gesture to recognise the immense suffering inflicted on the victims”. Historians have long regarded what took place in Namibia between 1904 and 1908 as the first genocide of the 20th century and a precursor to the Holocaust. German colonial forces drove tens of thousands of men, women and children into the Namibian desert to die of starvation and dehydration. Others were sent to concentration camps where they died of disease and abuse. Many victims were beheaded, and their skulls sent to Germany for scientific experiments. The exact death toll is unknown, but it is believed to include at least 65,000 out of a population of 80,000 Hereros, and 10,000 out of a population of 20,000 Nama. Some accounts put the total number of dead as high as 100,000.