Royal baby Archie's birth place revealed: Did Meghan Markle give birth at home or in a hospital?

Despite speculation claiming that Meghan Markle gave birth to son Archie Harrison at home, the newborn royal baby's just-revealed birth certificate confirms that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth at a hospital.

Baby Sussex's birth certificate was made public on Friday and revealed that Meghan Markle welcomed her first child with husband Prince Harry at the private Portland Hospital in nearby Westminster, People reports.

Royal reporter Simon Perry wrote that a Westminster Registrar's Office representative visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Frogmore Cottage home at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon so that they wouldn't have to go to the office to register their child's birth themselves, which likely would've caused mayhem.

Though Meghan and Harry chose not to release their first child's registration on their own accord -- which is what Kate and William did for their three children George, Charlotte and Louis -- it is, by nature, a public document.

Perry notes that parents in the United Kingdom are given 42 days to register the birth of their child, but Meghan and Harry waited just 11 days to do so.

Archie was born on Monday, May 6, with the palace officially announcing his arrival hours after his early-morning birth. Two days later, Meghan and Harry carried him during a brief official royal baby photo-call at Windsor Castle, where they chatted with a reporter. Hours later, they announced their first son's name.

This week, the new parents welcomed several important visitors, who met their son for the first time: Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly stopped by Frogmore on Tuesday, while Prince Charles paid the family of three a visit on Thursday.

While Meghan is expected to continue to take time off to enjoy her newfound motherhood as her mother, Doria Ragland, helps her navigate the special time, Prince Harry has already gotten back to work. The Duke of Sussex attended the official launch event for the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands just three days after the arrival of his first child.

During the celebratory event, Harry was gifted several items to honor his becoming a father, including a jacket with the words "I AM DADDY" stitched onto it, which made the internet go wild.

