Royal Bank of Canada: Come for the Yield, Stay for the Total Return

The major Canadian banks continue to offer very high dividend yields. In a previous article, I profiled the highest yielding bank in Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM). In this article, I will look at Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), which has a yield of more than 5%.





Company background and recent earnings

Royal Bank of Canada, or RBC, is the largest bank in Canada by assets and market capitalization. The bank has five reportable segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services. RBC is diversified by business and geography.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 Presentation, slide 5.

Personal & Commercial Banking contributed slightly less than half of earnings in fiscal 2019, with Capital Markets and Wealth Management adding at least 20%. Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services added less than 10% combined to earnings.

The bank has 16 million clients, primarily in Canada and the U.S., but it also has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world.

RBC reported first quarter earnings results for full-year fiscal 2020 on Feb. 21. The bank earned $1.85 for the first quarter, which ended Jan 30, 2019. This was $0.11 ahead of estimates and 11% above results for the prior-year quarter. Revenue improved 10.2% to $9.7 billion, more than $1 billion higher than expected.

Personal & Commercial Banking grew net income 7.3% year-over-year. Loan volumes increased 6.5% while deposits were higher by almost 9%. Provisions for credit losses improved 8 basis points to 0.26% due to lower provisions on impaired loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, showing that the bank's loan portfolio is well managed.

RBC has the highest market share in Canada in a number of areas, including personal lending, credit cards, business loans and business deposits. Market leadership is especially important to RBC because 18% of clients have multiple types of accounts with the bank, compared to the peer average of 12%.

Net income for the Wealth Management segment grew 4.4%. Assets under management at the end of the quarter came in at 486.4 billion Canadian dollars ($343.93). With 53% of asset mix belonging to individuals, RBC is the largest retail fund company in Canada. Among banks in Canada, RBC has approximately a third of retail investor market share.

With market leadership comes pricing power. RBC received $113 million in fees during the quarter, nearly twice that of its peers in the Canadian banking sector. The bank also has a growing presence in the U.S. and is now the sixth largest wealth advisory firm in the country based on assets under management.

Capital Markets grew net income by 35% in the quarter, a record for this segment. Aiding results were low interest rates, making for a positive environment for equity trading as well as debt financing. The bank also saw a number of landmark transactions close during the quarter. RBC Capital Markets is now the ninth largest global investment bank by fees.

Insurance net income increased 9% due to new longevity reinsurance contracts. Premium and deposits were higher by more than 17%. This segment has maintained costs over the last two years even as revenue has grown. RBC now controls 39% of the market in individual disability sales in Canada, giving it the top position in this area in Canada.

Investor & Treasury Services net income declined 11.2% for the quarter. This was attributed to lower client deposit revenue on account of lower interest rates. Reduced client activity also negatively impacted asset services.

Overall, RBC had a strong first quarter, with both the top and bottom lines growing double-digits. Capital markets had a record quarter, and the rest of the bank's businesses were mostly higher than the previous year. The lone exception was Investor & Treasury Services, but issues here, like interest rates, are largely outside of RBC's control. This segment is also the smallest within the company.