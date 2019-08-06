The Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Is Up 29% And Shareholders Are Holding On

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) share price is up 29% in the last 5 years, clearly besting than the market return of around -0.8% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 4.8% in the last year, including dividends.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Royal Bank of Canada achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.4% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5.2% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.79.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Royal Bank of Canada's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Royal Bank of Canada the TSR over the last 5 years was 56%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Royal Bank of Canada shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.8% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9.4% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

