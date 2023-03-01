Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly profit falls on higher provisions

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday posted a decline in first-quarter profit, as the lender set aside higher provisions to brace for potential loan defaults amid a challenging macro environment.

Canada's biggest lender reported overall net income of C$3.2 billion ($2.35 billion), or C$2.29 a share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with C$4.1 billion, or C$2.84 a share, a year ago.

The bank reported adjusted earnings of C$3.05 per share, up from C$2.87 a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans came in at C$532 million for the quarter, up from C$105 million a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking.

Earnings from Royal Bank's personal and commercial banking unit rose 8% and wealth management profit was up 3% from a year ago, driven by higher interest rates.

Canada's central bank in January forecasted that the economy would stall and could tip into recession during the first three quarters of this year.

RBC's rivals – CIBC and Bank of Montreal – have reported a decline in quarterly profits as they build buffer for loss provisions amid challenging economic conditions.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • US subsidies are appealing to German companies-survey

    The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act to promote climate-friendly technologies is attracting German companies to the United States, a survey of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry DIHK released on Wednesday showed. According to the DIHK survey among 2,400 companies from all sectors, one in 10 German companies is already planning to relocate production to other countries. The report showed that North America, and particularly the U.S., have become more popular for business.

  • Germany, Italy Threaten EU Plan to Scrap Combustion Engines

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Italy are threatening to block a European Union ban on new combustion-engine cars, putting its green goals at risk.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeThe countries are demanding the EU exec

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: This Tech Stock Could Crush the Nasdaq When It Does

    The stock market has cycled between periods of fear and greed throughout history. So it's very likely that a new bull market will come, even if it doesn't seem possible after what's been a tough 18-month stretch.

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • 15 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest airplane manufacturing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Airplane Manufacturing Companies in the World. When it comes to high technology, the aircraft industry ranks right at the top of the food chain, alongside semiconductor fabrication and […]

  • This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Off Invested Dividends

    Image source: Getty Images As more and more people educate themselves on ways to live job-free, the idea of passive income is becoming increasingly popular. For folks interested in investing, this line of thinking inevitably leads to dividends.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • My Top Cathie Wood Stock to Buy Now in March

    Cathie Wood has a reputation for buying innovative growth stocks with excellent long-term expansion prospects. In this video, I will highlight my favorite Cathie Wood stock and explain what has attracted me to it.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.