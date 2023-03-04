Royal Bank of Canada's (TSE:RY) Dividend Will Be Increased To CA$1.32

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of May to CA$1.32. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Royal Bank of Canada has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Royal Bank of Canada's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 48%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 3.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 46% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$2.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$5.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Royal Bank of Canada Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Royal Bank of Canada has been growing its earnings per share at 6.7% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 13 Royal Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

