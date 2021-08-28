Royal Bank of Canada's (TSE:RY) Dividend Will Be CA$1.08

The board of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$1.08 per share on the 24th of November. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.3%.

Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Royal Bank of Canada's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$2.00 to CA$4.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Royal Bank of Canada has grown earnings per share at 7.4% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Royal Bank of Canada is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 11 analysts we track are forecasting for Royal Bank of Canada for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

