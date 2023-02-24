Royal Bank of Canada's (TSE:RY) largest shareholders are individual investors with 53% ownership, institutions own 47%

Key Insights

Significant control over Royal Bank of Canada by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 36% ownership

Institutions own 47% of Royal Bank of Canada

If you want to know who really controls Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 53% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 47% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Royal Bank of Canada, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Royal Bank of Canada?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Royal Bank of Canada does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Royal Bank of Canada, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Royal Bank of Canada is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BMO Asset Management Corp., with ownership of 5.0%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Royal Bank of Canada

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Royal Bank of Canada insiders own under 1% of the company. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own CA$22m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Royal Bank of Canada. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

