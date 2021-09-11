Royal Bank of Canada's (TSE:RY) Dividend Will Be CA$1.08

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) will pay a dividend of CA$1.08 on the 24th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 3.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Royal Bank of Canada's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Royal Bank of Canada's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$2.00 to CA$4.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Royal Bank of Canada Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Royal Bank of Canada has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.1% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Royal Bank of Canada is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 Royal Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

