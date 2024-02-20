Royal Brunei Airlines purchases four 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing

SINGAPORE (KSNW) — Royal Brunei Airlines has ordered four new 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing.

The Southeast Asian airline flies to destinations across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. The airline has been a Boeing customer since its founding in 1974.

“The forthcoming arrival of the 787-9 Dreamliner symbolizes a bold step forward in our ongoing journey toward innovation and excellence,” says Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines, in a news release. “Royal Brunei Airlines has been operating the 787-8 for the last 10 years and this order will ensure we continue with a product that our customers have come to enjoy. In our constant effort to offer unparalleled service matched with the highest safety standards to our guests, the new fleet will allow us the potential to tap into new growth areas, strengthening our market appeal and enabling us to provide a superior travel experience to our guests.”

“By renewing its investment in the 787 Dreamliner, Royal Brunei Airlines will continue to connect Brunei with the world while offering the carrier’s signature service and comfort to passengers,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “The 787-9 will deliver the versatility, efficiency, and range that Royal Brunei Airlines desires to pursue increasing air travel and tourism opportunities.”

The airline currently operates five 787-8s. With the 787-9, the airline increases the number of passengers they can carry, as well as the range of their aircraft.

Boeing says their 2023 Commercial Market Outlook shows annual fleet growth of 6.9%, and 4,300 airplanes will be delivered in Southeast Asia over the next 20 years.

