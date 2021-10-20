Royal Caribbean announces 'world cruise of world cruises' scheduled to visit 150 destinations

Around the world in 80 days? What about 274 nights on a cruise ship while visiting more than 150 destinations?

Royal Caribbean International announced Wednesday that its Serenade of the Seas ship will embark on what the line is calling the "longest and most comprehensive" world cruise scheduled to depart in 2023.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International said in the release that the cruise, dubbed the "Ultimate World Cruise," will be "the world cruise of world cruises.”

The round-trip voyage spanning nine months will will commence on Dec. 10, 2023 sailing from Miami. The itinerary includes visits to all seven continents stopping at more than 150 destinations across 65 countries, the cruise line said in a release. The sailing will wrap up in Miami on Sept. 10, 2024.

Rates for the full cruise start $60,999 per person plus taxes and fees, Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, told USA TODAY.

Passengers also have the option to book segments of the cruise separately in case they aren't available for the full experience. Passengers can sail on any of four expedition cruises within the larger cruise including:

Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition which will sail Dec. 10, 2023 to Feb. 11, 2024.

Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition which will sail Feb. 11 to May 9, 2024.

Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition which will sail May 9 to July 10, 2024.

Capitals of Culture which will sail July 10 to Sept. 10, 2024.

Fifty-seven of the destinations the Serenade of the Seas is scheduled to hit are new to Royal Caribbean and will be exclusive to the Ultimate World Cruise.

The cruise line highlighted stops in Casablanca, Morocco; Shimizu, Japan; and Qaqortoq, Greenland along with visits to Machu Picchu in Peru and the Taj Mahal in India.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines vessel Serenade of the Seas arrives in Seattle July 17, 2021

“Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world," Bayley continued. "To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”

Bookings for the full cruise from Miami to Miami opened Wednesday for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and members above that rank within the line's loyalty group. Bookings will open to the general public for the full cruise one week later on Oct. 27 and for individual segments in December.

