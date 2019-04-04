Royal Caribbean cancels 3 sail dates for Oasis of the Seas after cruise ship-crane accident

Royal Caribbean customers are learning Oasis of the Seas will not be sailing out of Port Canaveral on three dates in April after damage caused by a crane in the Bahamas.

Sail dates for April 7, 14, and 21 have been canceled, Royal Caribbean told customers via Twitter.

Royal Caribbean officials have been assessing possible damage to the Oasis of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, after a crane apparently slammed into the vessel as it sat in dry dock in Freeport Monday.

Shipyard management reported eight people were injured when the massive crane struck the ship earlier this week, Royal Caribbean reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening, the cruise line said in a statement.

Hey, Pete. Unfortunately, this is true. We've had to cancel the sailings departing on April 7, 14 and 21. If you're on any of these sailings and booked directly with us, you'll receive an email soon with more details. -Candy — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

The ship, which had been based at Port Canaveral, was undergoing routine maintenance on Grand Bahama Island, Royal Caribbean officials reported.

The cruise line told customers anyone scheduled to go on the canceled trips will get a full refund, along with a 100 percent future cruise certificate to apply toward a different sail date.

We're offering a full refund of your cruise fare, a Future Cruise Certificate in the value of 100% of your cruise fare paid and air change fees up to $200 per guest for domestic air and up to $400 per person for international air. -Jo-Ann — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

I'm sorry to confirm we've had to cancel your sailing, Shaun. You'll get a full refund of your cruise fare along with a 100% Future Cruise Certificate to apply towards another sailing. It's never an easy decision to make for us and I apologize for any disappointment. -Sam — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

Excursions booked through Royal Caribbean also will be refunded.

Oasis of the Seas will return to the water May 5, sailing from Barcelona, according to Royal Caribbean.

The ship made news earlier this year after more than 400 people contracted the norovirus, an infection sometimes referred to as the "stomach flu" that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

