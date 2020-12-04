Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 7, 2020; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) investors that acquired shares between February 4, 2020 to March 17, 2020. Investors have until December 7, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors have until December 7, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in the complaint that Royal Caribbean throughout the Class Period made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about a decrease in its bookings outside China, as well as its faulty procedures and policies to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, in regard to global bookings, Royal Caribbean: (1) misled investors to believe that any issues related to COVID-19 were relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong and showed no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19 were being experienced by Royal Caribbean. Additionally, in regard to safety procedures, Royal Caribbean: (1) falsely assured investors that rigorous safety protocols were implemented; (2) stated such protocols were ultimately expected to contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following protocols that were grossly inadequate and that would foster the spread of COVID-19, posing a substantial risk to crews and passengers. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020.

