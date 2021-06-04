Royal Caribbean just announced a flood of summer cruises. Vaccinations are optional.

Royal Caribbean just announced a flood of summer cruises. Vaccinations are optional.
Hannah Sampson
·3 min read

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean International on Friday announced plans to bring back six more ships - including some of its largest - for U.S. sailings starting July 2. The Miami-based operator will not require passengers to be vaccinated.

"Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible," the cruise line said in a news release. "Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date."

Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post.

Crew members will be fully vaccinated.

The just-announced cruises will depart from Florida, which has passed a law prohibiting companies from requiring proof of vaccination, and Texas, where lawmakers just passed a similar bill, according to the Texas Tribune.

Royal Caribbean did not answer a question about whether its decision not to require vaccinations for passengers was a result of the states' bans. In a statement, the cruise line's president and CEO, Michael Bayley, thanked elected officials including Gov. Ron DeSantis - whose staff has said cruise lines could be fined $5,000 per violation for requiring proof of vaccination - for their support and for helping crew get vaccinated.

"Thanks in large part to the successful rollout of vaccines, the world of adventure is beginning to open up, and we are all excited to start delivering great vacations to our guests, who have increasingly told us they are getting vaccinated," Bayley said in the statement. "As of today, 90 percent of all vacationers booking with Royal Caribbean are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated in time for their cruise."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has kept cruise lines from U.S. sailings since March 2020, has recommended that passengers, crew and port workers be vaccinated. Under pandemic-era rules for restarting cruising, ships need to take volunteers on a test cruise to show they can mitigate the risks of covid-19. Cruise lines can skip that step if they will have 95% of crew and passengers vaccinated.

So far, the CDC has approved nine ships for test cruises, operated by Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises. Two ships, operated by Royal Caribbean sister line Celebrity Cruises, will go straight to voyages with paying passengers since the company has said it will meet the vaccine threshold. Norwegian Cruise Line, which has not been approved to restart, has said it will initially require everyone on board to be vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean will require vaccinations for some cruises: ships leaving Seattle for Alaska this summer, those sailing from the Bahamas and ships leaving from other international ports. Royal Caribbean said it still needs to complete simulation cruises before getting approval for the sailings it announced Friday.

"This is it," Bayley said in the statement. "Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious time off this summer and truly get away after what has been a challenging time for everyone."

It wasn't clear Friday how many people would be able to sail on each of the just-announced cruises, which will visit the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The first is scheduled to depart Miami on July 2, with more joining the fleet through Aug. 23. Some ships can hold more than 5,400 passengers at two to a room.

Safety protocols for unvaccinated passengers have also not been announced. The CDC has said vaccinated cruise passengers can remove their masks outdoors unless they're in a crowd.

"Booked guests will be provided full details specific to their port of departure before sailing," Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro said in an email. "Guests can rest assured that their health and safety are our top priority and measures will be communicated in a timely manner ahead of our return to sailing."

Related Content

Bird lovers are grappling with honorary names linked to racists. Audubon tops the list.

In Peru's pandemic election, a rural schoolteacher challenges a political dynasty

Wolfgang Van Halen shares a famous name, but his music is his own

Recommended Stories

  • Ready to set sail? Royal Caribbean announces summer cruises from Texas, Florida ports

    Royal Caribbean International plans to begin sailing six ships from ports in Texas and Florida this July and August.

  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Full Return to Sailing Around the World Starting This

    Starting in October the cruise line has itineraries planned in Europe, the Caribbean and more.

  • ‘A disaster.’ NASCAR driver bemoans long lines at CLT airport as COVID concerns wane.

    ‘Congrats to CLT Airport for the single biggest TSA checkpoint disaster I’ve ever seen,’ driver Tommy Joe Martins tweeted.

  • Apple employee group rejects planned return to the office

    Apple employees sent a letter objecting to a policy that will require them to return to offices in September, arguing that they should be allowed to work remotely unless necessary.

  • CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska

    U.S. officials say Florida’s lawsuit against the federal government over conditions for cruise lines to resume sailing could threaten plans to restart cruising in Alaska. Florida sued the Biden administration to throw out requirements, called a conditional sailing order, that were imposed on cruise lines before they can sail in U.S. water for the first time since March 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Congress effectively ratified the conditional sailing order when it passed a law last month to let large cruise ships resume trips from Washington state to Alaska this summer.

  • I rode Disneyland's new Spider-Man attraction 4 times in 2 hours. It's an addictive game ride that doubles as a workout.

    Insider previewed Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. With no height restrictions, it's one the whole family can enjoy.

  • Summer cruises in Florida remain uncertain as DeSantis digs in on vaccine requirement ban

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid to get cruise safety rules from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention thrown out has hit another bump. On Thursday, DeSantis’ office said the two sides failed to come to an agreement during mediation as part of the governor’s lawsuit against the agency.

  • Column: 'The Kings' relives a magical era in boxing

    The 1980s were dawning and Sugar Ray Leonard had some unfinished business to resolve with Roberto Duran, who had beaten him in a brutal fight months earlier. As the fighters waited in the ring, Ray Charles belted out a stirring version of “America the Beautiful.” If Leonard needed any further motivation — and he didn’t — he now carried a country on his back.

  • 'There is no mass exodus from amber-list Portugal – my plane wasn't even full'

    Last October, we were in Cyprus when it was announced that the island was going to be removed from the green list. Cue panic, desperate half-term holidaymakers cramming themselves onto every available flight, and chaos at the airports. People spent £800 on flights that would normally have cost a tenth of that sum. I expected a similar state of emergency in Lisbon, now it’s been announced that Portugal is to join the rest of Europe on the amber list on Tuesday. But far from being oversubscribed,

  • Biden, Capito to meet again Monday on infrastructure, Republican's office says

    President Joe Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, will meet again Monday on infrastructure, a statement from the senator's office said. Capito's communications director said the two on Friday "discussed the Republican infrastructure framework and the Biden administration's proposal." The White House has not yet issued a statement about the Friday meeting. Biden and Republicans have been negotiating infrastructure for weeks but have yet to strike a deal.

  • Carnival Cruise Line president talks restarting cruise industry

    Christine Duffy talks about the hard-hit cruise industry, and how Carnival is addressing COVID-19 concerns and plans to keep passengers safe.

  • A travel-safety guide for vaccinated people: How to keep your stress level and infection risk low this summer

    For vaccinated people, it's no longer as critical to maintain social distance while traveling. But a mask can still lower your risk of infection.

  • Major hurricane landfall likely this year in United States, according to new forecast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A prominent hurricane forecaster maintained a pessimistic prediction for this season, calling for eight hurricanes and a 69% chance that a major hurricane will strike the United States. Colorado State University researchers issued a new forecast Thursday that maintains an earlier prediction for an above-average season and increased risk of a landfall. “We anticipate an ...

  • Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

    The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the enormous ships be permanently rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city’s historic center, due to environmental and safety risks. Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s government pledged this winter to get cruise ships out of the Venice lagoon, but reaching that goal will take time. Venice has become one of the world’s most important cruise destinations over the last two decades, serving as a lucrative turnaround point for 667 cruise ships in 2019 carrying nearly 700,000 passengers, according to the association Cruise Lines International (CLIA).

  • 27 things you probably didn't know about Disney castles around the world

    From Cinderella Castle at Disney World to Sleeping Beauty Castle in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, here are some fun facts about the famous buildings.

  • Avengers Campus A Hit At Disney California Adventure Bow, But Long Lines Disappoint Some

    The Avengers Assembled (well, at least some of them) for the opening of Disneyland Resort’s new Marvel-themed attraction, which opened Friday. Massively long lines marked the grand opening to the public, with a standby line handling the overflow. The new Avengers Campus, located next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park, […]

  • The U.S. Can and Should Vaccinate Every Health Care Worker in the World

    As the United States seems close to controlling a pandemic that has killed 600,000 Americans, we must recognize that in much of the rest of the world, the pandemic continues to rage. Now, with the U.S. vaccine supply far outstripping our domestic needs, the U.S. is taking action, with President Biden’s announcement of the first major global distribution of American vaccine doses. Health care workers around the globe should not be left waiting.

  • First-time home buyers to get 30pc discount under Government scheme

    First time buyers will have the opportunity to purchase properties at a 30 per cent discount under a new Government scheme to get more people on the housing ladder. Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, will on Friday launch a “first homes” initiative, which will be available to locals seeking to buy their first property, including veterans and key workers. The first properties will go on sale in Bolsover in the East Midlands on Friday, with further sites across the country due to launch in the

  • Jared Kushner reportedly wants 'a simpler relationship' with Trump and has 'mostly dropped out' of orbit of ex-campaign advisors: NYT

    With Kushner out of the spotlight, Donald Trump Jr. has become the most politically-active member of the family in the former president's orbit.

  • Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to receive his pardon

    ‘Come on, sloppy Steve. We can find you a suit and tie that is clean, I think, and you should come on Infowars and answer what I just said,’ Roger Stone says