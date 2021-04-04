Royal Caribbean just welcomed its newest ship, the Odyssey of the Seas - see its 10 coolest features

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean just welcomed its latest cruise ship, the Odyssey of the Seas.

The ship will have many family-friendly amenities, including a skydiving simulator and bumper cars.

These are the ship's coolest features, which guests will be able to experience this year.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Royal Caribbean just welcomed the Odyssey of the Seas, a new cruise ship that will begin "fully vaccinated" cruises from Israel this summer.

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

This announcement comes after a year of bad news for cruise lines, including COVID-19 outbreaks at the beginning of the pandemic, an industry-wide pause throughout 2020 ...

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

... tumultuous responses to "fully vaccinated" sailings, and the CDC's rejection of an earlier cruising return.

The Odyssey of the Seas' Sky Pad bungee trampoline. Royal Caribbean

The ship's inaugural sailing was once set for May to October from Italy, but both the dates and location were changed to June to October from Israel.

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

And unlike the previously canceled cruises aboard this new ship, these new Israel sailings will only be available to Israeli residents who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Guests under 18-years-old who don't have the vaccine will instead have to test negative for the virus.

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

This cruise series will then bring its Israeli guests on three to seven-night trips around the Mediterranean.

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Wondering what you'll do for seven nights aboard a ship?

The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

The 1,138-foot long, 135-foot wide cruise will offer several amenities that will keep its guests and their children busy.

The Odyssey of the Seas' SeaPlex. Royal Caribbean

This includes a "Caribbean-inspired" pool deck with two pools and four whirlpools.

The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

But if you or your children are looking for more active fun, head to the Splashaway Bay water park or the "SeaPlex" activity center.

The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

The latter will be the "largest indoor active space at sea," according to Royal Caribbean, and will include unique activities like bumper cars, virtual reality games, and laser tag.

The Odyssey of the Seas' SeaPlex. Royal Caribbean

If you need a break from the kids, head to the Solarium. Here, guests over 16-years-old can hang out at the pools, relaxation areas, and a bar. The image below shows the Solarium on a different Royal Caribbean ship.

Story continues

The Solarium on the Spectrum of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

While the parents are relaxing, their children can partake in the Adventure Ocean program full of different games and activities.

Odyssey of the Seas' Adventure Ocean. Royal Caribbean

Meanwhile, the teenagers can instead head to the Social180 to game, lounge, and mingle.

Odyssey of the Seas' Social180. Royal Caribbean

But if the whole family is looking for some more adventurous activities, head up to the top deck for the ship's observation area ...

The Odyssey of the Seas' North Star observation area. Royal Caribbean

... virtual reality-powered SkyPad bungee trampoline, and both a skydiving and surfing simulator.

The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

When it's mealtime, guests can dine at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar or Teppanyaki, both Royal Caribbean firsts for North America.

The Odyssey of the Seas' Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar. Royal Caribbean

More interested in indoor entertainment? Go down to the Two70, which will showcase different performers and rotating TV screens to turn a lounge into an immersive theater.

Odyssey of the Seas' Two70. Royal Caribbean

If you aren't based in Israel but trips aboard the Odyssey of the Seas sound enticing, wait until November when the ship will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Read the original article on Business Insider