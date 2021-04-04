Royal Caribbean just welcomed its newest ship, the Odyssey of the Seas - see its 10 coolest features
Royal Caribbean just welcomed its latest cruise ship, the Odyssey of the Seas.
The ship will have many family-friendly amenities, including a skydiving simulator and bumper cars.
These are the ship's coolest features, which guests will be able to experience this year.
Royal Caribbean just welcomed the Odyssey of the Seas, a new cruise ship that will begin "fully vaccinated" cruises from Israel this summer.
This announcement comes after a year of bad news for cruise lines, including COVID-19 outbreaks at the beginning of the pandemic, an industry-wide pause throughout 2020 ...
... tumultuous responses to "fully vaccinated" sailings, and the CDC's rejection of an earlier cruising return.
The ship's inaugural sailing was once set for May to October from Italy, but both the dates and location were changed to June to October from Israel.
And unlike the previously canceled cruises aboard this new ship, these new Israel sailings will only be available to Israeli residents who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Guests under 18-years-old who don't have the vaccine will instead have to test negative for the virus.
This cruise series will then bring its Israeli guests on three to seven-night trips around the Mediterranean.
Wondering what you'll do for seven nights aboard a ship?
The 1,138-foot long, 135-foot wide cruise will offer several amenities that will keep its guests and their children busy.
This includes a "Caribbean-inspired" pool deck with two pools and four whirlpools.
But if you or your children are looking for more active fun, head to the Splashaway Bay water park or the "SeaPlex" activity center.
The latter will be the "largest indoor active space at sea," according to Royal Caribbean, and will include unique activities like bumper cars, virtual reality games, and laser tag.
If you need a break from the kids, head to the Solarium. Here, guests over 16-years-old can hang out at the pools, relaxation areas, and a bar. The image below shows the Solarium on a different Royal Caribbean ship.
While the parents are relaxing, their children can partake in the Adventure Ocean program full of different games and activities.
Meanwhile, the teenagers can instead head to the Social180 to game, lounge, and mingle.
But if the whole family is looking for some more adventurous activities, head up to the top deck for the ship's observation area ...
... virtual reality-powered SkyPad bungee trampoline, and both a skydiving and surfing simulator.
When it's mealtime, guests can dine at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar or Teppanyaki, both Royal Caribbean firsts for North America.
More interested in indoor entertainment? Go down to the Two70, which will showcase different performers and rotating TV screens to turn a lounge into an immersive theater.
If you aren't based in Israel but trips aboard the Odyssey of the Seas sound enticing, wait until November when the ship will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
