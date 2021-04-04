Royal Caribbean just welcomed its newest ship, the Odyssey of the Seas - see its 10 coolest features

Brittany Chang
·3 min read
Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

  • Royal Caribbean just welcomed its latest cruise ship, the Odyssey of the Seas.

  • The ship will have many family-friendly amenities, including a skydiving simulator and bumper cars.

  • These are the ship's coolest features, which guests will be able to experience this year.

Royal Caribbean just welcomed the Odyssey of the Seas, a new cruise ship that will begin "fully vaccinated" cruises from Israel this summer.

1616436251_20210318 090642
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

This announcement comes after a year of bad news for cruise lines, including COVID-19 outbreaks at the beginning of the pandemic, an industry-wide pause throughout 2020 ...

1614558427_image0017 passing autobahn
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

... tumultuous responses to "fully vaccinated" sailings, and the CDC's rejection of an earlier cruising return.

1617140303_Launch High SkyPad Architectural rt
The Odyssey of the Seas' Sky Pad bungee trampoline. Royal Caribbean

The ship's inaugural sailing was once set for May to October from Italy, but both the dates and location were changed to June to October from Israel.

1616438401_20210318 090519
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

And unlike the previously canceled cruises aboard this new ship, these new Israel sailings will only be available to Israeli residents who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

1614558420_200089500055 4785751 waiting at Gandersum lock.JPG
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Guests under 18-years-old who don't have the vaccine will instead have to test negative for the virus.

1606590174_Odyssey of the Seas 141
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

This cruise series will then bring its Israeli guests on three to seven-night trips around the Mediterranean.

1611598068_MW S713 1DH32397 (1)
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

Wondering what you'll do for seven nights aboard a ship?

1614558420_image01 waiting at Gandersum lock
The Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

The 1,138-foot long, 135-foot wide cruise will offer several amenities that will keep its guests and their children busy.

1571926341_RCCL Odyssey CGI07 Playmakers 06 RET 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' SeaPlex. Royal Caribbean

This includes a "Caribbean-inspired" pool deck with two pools and four whirlpools.

1571926278_RCCL Odyssey CGI16 PoolDeck 05 RET 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

But if you or your children are looking for more active fun, head to the Splashaway Bay water park or the "SeaPlex" activity center.

1571926176_RCCL Odyssey CGI17 PoolDeckAerial 05 RET CROP 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

The latter will be the "largest indoor active space at sea," according to Royal Caribbean, and will include unique activities like bumper cars, virtual reality games, and laser tag.

1571926341_RCCL Odyssey CGI07 Playmakers 06 RET 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' SeaPlex. Royal Caribbean

If you need a break from the kids, head to the Solarium. Here, guests over 16-years-old can hang out at the pools, relaxation areas, and a bar. The image below shows the Solarium on a different Royal Caribbean ship.

1558365071_SC19 SolariumR
The Solarium on the Spectrum of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

While the parents are relaxing, their children can partake in the Adventure Ocean program full of different games and activities.

Odyssey of the Seas&#39; Adventure Ocean.
Odyssey of the Seas' Adventure Ocean. Royal Caribbean

Meanwhile, the teenagers can instead head to the Social180 to game, lounge, and mingle.

Screen Shot 2021 04 02 at 4.54.03 PM
Odyssey of the Seas' Social180. Royal Caribbean

But if the whole family is looking for some more adventurous activities, head up to the top deck for the ship's observation area ...

1617140310_Launch Medium NorthStar Architectural rt
The Odyssey of the Seas' North Star observation area. Royal Caribbean

... virtual reality-powered SkyPad bungee trampoline, and both a skydiving and surfing simulator.

1571926176_RCCL Odyssey CGI17 PoolDeckAerial 05 RET CROP 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' pool deck. Royal Caribbean

When it's mealtime, guests can dine at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar or Teppanyaki, both Royal Caribbean firsts for North America.

1571926398_RCCL Odyssey CGI10 Giovannis 04 RET 1
The Odyssey of the Seas' Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar. Royal Caribbean

More interested in indoor entertainment? Go down to the Two70, which will showcase different performers and rotating TV screens to turn a lounge into an immersive theater.

Odyssey of the Seas&#39; Two70.
Odyssey of the Seas' Two70. Royal Caribbean

If you aren't based in Israel but trips aboard the Odyssey of the Seas sound enticing, wait until November when the ship will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

