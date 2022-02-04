Royal Caribbean Posts Another Loss as Omicron Weighs on Cruise Bookings

Jonathan Levin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. posted its eighth-consecutive quarterly loss, missing analysts’ estimates, as the omicron Covid-19 variant hampered demand for cruise travel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Royal Caribbean reported an adjusted loss per share of $4.78 in the fourth quarter, worse than the $3.77 loss projected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue and occupancy levels also missed expectations.

Like its peers in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean essentially shuttered operations for more than a year when the pandemic began. It has faced a bumpy restart since it resumed U.S. cruise operations in the middle of last year, with new Covid-19 variants further challenging consumers’ appetite for vacations at sea.

“The travel industry has experienced significant short-term disruptions due to the Omicron variant,” the company said Friday. “Such disruptions intensified during the holiday season and in early January, with the spread of the variant, and impacted the company’s cancellations and bookings for near-term sailings.”

Royal Caribbean said omicron hurt bookings for the first half of 2022 and will likely delay its “return to profitability by a few months.” The company expects operating cash flow will be positive in late spring, and it sees a return to profitability in the second half of this year.

Royal Caribbean reiterated its return-to-service projections, with 53 of 62 ships in service by the end of the first quarter and the entire fleet sailing by the summer.

Shares of the Miami-based company fell 4.7% to $75.64 at 10:01 a.m. New York time.

(Updates share price in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean stock falls after wider-than-expected loss, another revenue miss

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue that missed expectations again, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 led to cruise cancellations and service disruptions. The net loss narrowed to $1.36 billion, or $5.33 a share, from $1.37 billion, or $6.09 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted loss per share narrowed to $4

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Royal Caribbean warns Omicron will delay return to profitability

    The Omicron surge has in recent months forced cruise operators to change their trip itineraries and even cancel voyages, dealing another blow to an industry that just resumed sailing from U.S. ports in mid-2021. The impact was especially strong during the holiday period and continued into January, Royal Caribbean said, as several frequent cruise passengers also stayed away from voyages and rescheduled their trips. The company forecast a net loss for the first half of 2022 and said it would be profitable in the last six months of the year.

  • The Week in Numbers: Google hits, Meta misses

    From a bad day for Mark Zuckerberg, to a very good one for Jeff Bezos, this is the Week in Numbers.26% was the plunge in shares for Facebook-owner Meta Platforms on Thursday, after a dismal outlook for growth. The plunge wiped $200 billion off Meta's market value - the biggest-ever single day slide for a U.S. firm. Boss Mark Zuckerberg saw $29 billion wiped off his own net worth. But about $20 billion was added to the fortune of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. Shares in the e-commerce titan soared after blockbuster holiday-season sales, and a plan to hike prices for Prime subscriptions in the U.S. The week also saw record numbers from Google-owner Alphabet, making it a top week for big tech... except Facebook.$6.4 billion was the latest quarterly profit at Shell - its best in eight years. Days earlier Exxon Mobil reported its best numbers in seven years. The energy giants are raking it in as oil and gas prices soar. 0.5% is the benchmark interest rate in the UK now, after a second hike in three months. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he had to act to head off a surge in consumer prices: "An increase in bank rate is necessary because it is unlikely that inflation will return to target without it." And $1.7 billion is Spider-Man's net worth. Or at least it's the ticket sales so far for the latest movie. That helped drive producer Sony to estimate-smashing profit numbers this week. Shares in the Japanese giant still slid later in the week, with investors wondering if it can compete in online gaming.

  • Korea Inflation Stays High, Keeps Pressure on Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean consumer prices stayed well above the Bank of Korea’s target in January, keeping the pressure on policy makers to keep tightening as central banks around the world move to tamp down inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces

  • Monte Paschi Board Will Review Bastianini’s CEO Position at Feb. 7 Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA said it will review the position of its chief executive next week, signaling a response to government pressure to replace him amid talks with the European Union over the nationalized bank’s future.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artis

  • Boston Fed, MIT See Promise in Possible Digital-Dollar Code

    (Bloomberg) -- The work of creating a possible U.S. digital dollar inched ahead Thursday with initial research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston into the code that eventually could support such a currency.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic S

  • Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 03, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood evening.

  • Biggest Crypto Exchange in Africa Sets Sights on U.S. Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a foothold in the U.S., the latest international platform to try and tap one of the world’s biggest populations of digital-asset investors.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic

  • 4 men arrested in connection with overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

    Four men were charged with a narcotics conspiracy connected to the overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K.

  • China is ready: what 'splendid' Winter Olympics would mean for President Xi Jinping as VIP guests start to arrive

    China is ready to present a "streamlined, safe and splendid" Winter Olympic Games to the world, President Xi Jinping said, as about 30 heads of state and government, royal families and international organisations began arriving in Beijing for the opening ceremony. Xi's Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is among the high-profile guests expected at Friday's event, even as most Western powers stay away amid a diplomatic boycott led by the United States over China's human rights record. Observers s

  • Biden and Putin Both Say They Don't Want War, But They're Inching Closer Anyway

    The United States and Russia claim to have no interest in fighting a war over Ukraine, yet the two nations have spent the past several weeks building up military forces and inching them closer together on the European continent. The most recent move came Wednesday when the U.S. announced it was deploying 3,000 troops to eastern Europe to demonstrate solidarity with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies confronting a possible Russian ground invasion of neighboring Ukraine. For several months, Moscow has sent troops, tanks and artillery units to encircle Ukraine in a show of force not seen since the Cold War.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

    AGNC, APAM, and BGS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 3, 2022

  • Weather Service: Plan on hazardous roads with rain turning to freezing rain and sleet

    With colder air moving into the region, rain will turn to freezing rain and sleet, making travel hazardous today.

  • Royal Caribbean Gives Customers Something They Really Want

    One of the cruise line group's companies has quietly introduced a new offer that solves a problem for many cruisers.

  • Oil Market Keeps Getting Stronger as Prices Power Up to $93

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has rocketed to a fresh seven-year high near $93 a barrel, and almost every indicator is pointing to the rally extending.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledThe market’s structure is trad

  • Clorox stock drops after company hit by lower margins, inflation

    Clorox Co. shares fell nearly 9% in the extended session Thursday after the maker of cleaning and other products got hit by lower margins and fewer sales amid "challenging" costs and inflation. Clorox said it earned $69 million, or 56 cents a share, in the fiscal second quarter, compared with $259 million, or $2.03 a share, in the year-ago quarter, mostly thanks to lower gross margin and lower net sales. Adjusted for one-time items, Clorox earned 66 cents a share. Net sales declined 8% to $1.69

  • No Amount of Alcohol Is Good for Your Heart, New Report Says

    A new report says no amount of alcohol is good for your heart. Controversial new research from the World Health Federation details the benefits and downfalls.

  • What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth at the Time of His Retirement?

    On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 superstar quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirment after 22 seasons in the National Football League. Brady confirmed rumors from earlier in the week writing in...

  • Amazon raises US price for Prime as profits jump

    The increase to its membership fee applies to US customers, with no other announcements "at this time".