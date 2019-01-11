Is Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. RCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.30. Over the past year, RCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.40 and as low as 9.12, with a median of 11.90.

Investors will also notice that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RCL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.94. RCL's PEG has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.72, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Royal Caribbean is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RCL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



