Royal Caribbean reveals details of adults-only area on private Bahamas island CocoCay

For those seeking a little serenity from the family-friendly fun found all over Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas island Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line has carved out a new space just for adults that will be opening in January.

The area called Hideaway Beach is set off a good chunk from the rest of the island, the actual name of which is Little Stirrup Cay, a relatively tiny island that’s about 1 mile long and 1/3 mile wide. A large portion of that space was revamped in 2019 to add a massive water park, balloon ride and the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, a 3/4-acre offering with a swim-up bar and a 1,750-person capacity among other features.

That included a dock that allowed for up to two of Royal Caribbean’s massive Oasis-class vessels to pull alongside at the same time, meaning an island could see as many 14,000 visitors at one time.

Royal Caribbean has since rolled out more features such as overwater cabanas, but Hideaway Beach will be the first devoid of children.

The space has its own private beach and lagoon, two pools, seven food and drink locations, 20 cabanas a live DJ and VIP experiences, the line said in a press release.

The January opening coincides with the arrival of what will be the world’s largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas that begins sailing from Miami.

Spending time at Hideaway Beach is designed to be an all-day experience at an extra charge for those 18 and older. Prices start at $39-$89 per person depending on sail date with the 20 cabanas available for an additional rate.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” said Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley.

The beachfront will have resort-style lounges with umbrellas alongside in-water hammocks and swings with space for beach games and a live DJ by the heated infinity-edge Hideaway Pool that features a swim-up bar, in-water seating and loungers.

Two levels of cabanas for extra cost include the 10 poolside Hideaway Cabanas with attendant service, mini-fridge, floating beach mats and charging outlets while the 10 Hideout Cabanas offer a more VIP experience with its own exclusive heated infinity plunge pool as well as attendant service, in-water loungers and outdoor shower.

The space includes the al fresco On the Rocks bar with live musicians, live sports on TV, pool, shiffleboard and view along the island’s rocky shore. The Hideaway Bar is the swim-up bar in the pool while there are two full-service Beach Bars on either side of the area.

Among food options are Slice of Paradise with complimentary pizza and other dishes such as Bahamian guava barbecue chicken and another location of the island’s existing Snack Shack venue.

The expansion of the island builds on the $250 million investment plugged into the space in 2019, and its use has expanded ever since with both Royal Caribbean and sister line Celebrity Cruises lined up for visits.

It’s on most itineraries sailing for ships sailing from Florida’s big three departure ports of PortMiami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, but also on the itineraries for sailings from New York and Texas.