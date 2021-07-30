Royal Caribbean says six guests onboard ship test positive for COVID-19

·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. cruise liner Royal Caribbean Group said on Friday six guests on its Adventure of the Seas cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing.

Royal Caribbean said four of the guests, who were not traveling together, were vaccinated and the other two were unvaccinated minors. Of the passengers who tested positive, only one had mild symptoms.

The guests were immediately quarantined and their travel parties and all close contacts were traced and tested negative, the company said. The guests and their travel parties will disembark later today and travel home.

The Adventure of the Seas cruise, which set sail from Nassau in the Bahamas on July 24, required all travelers aged 16 or older to be fully vaccinated and test negative before boarding. Those ineligible for the vaccine had to show a negative test result to travel.

Cruise operators, one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, have been slowly restarting operations after more than a year of being docked at ports.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to require masks for U.S. retail workers in COVID-19 hotspots

    The move comes as U.S. health officials said earlier this week Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. The memo also showed Walmart retail workers would post signage at its stores to encourage customers to wear masks. Retail workers would also receive an incentive of $150, double the amount it had been paying, to get inoculated, with those already paid $75 set to receive the rest next month.

  • U.S. SEC says Chinese IPO hopefuls must provide additional risk disclosures

    (Reuters) -The U.S. securities regulator will not allow Chinese companies to raise money in the United States unless they fully explain their legal structures and disclose the risk of Beijing interfering in their businesses, the agency said on Friday, confirming an exclusive report by Reuters. In a statement, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said he had also asked staff to "engage in targeted additional reviews of filings for companies with significant China-based operations." The development underscores U.S. policymakers' concerns that Chinese companies are systematically flouting U.S. rules that require public companies to disclose to investors a range of potential risks to their financial performance.

  • $400 million donation to fund Kalamazoo government projects

    It began with a highly unusual offer from two business executives — who both have billions in wealth — to bankroll a distressed city government. Five years later, the marriage of government and philanthropy born of that $70 million gift looks as though it will last forever. Kalamazoo, Michigan, officials gathered on the steps of their nearly century-old, Art Deco city hall on Wednesday to announce an anonymous commitment of $400 million to an endowment established in 2017 to spin off annual revenues for the city indefinitely.

  • Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

    Christina Darling finally replaced her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox after it broke down several times while picking her children up from day care. Brianne Walker desperately wanted to take her three children and two siblings camping for the first time but wasn't sure how she could pay for it. Then, the two women from New Hampshire got a surprise in their bank accounts this month.

  • U.S. agency denies Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar lander contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. agency on Friday rejected a protest by Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc over NASA's decision to pick a single lunar lander provider. The companies challenged the $2.9 billion award to SpaceX for the lander, arguing NASA was required to make multiple awards. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it "denied the protest arguments that NASA acted improperly in making a single award to SpaceX."

  • Merkel party candidate apologizes for book plagiarism

    The center-right candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany’s upcoming election apologized Friday for failing to credit a source in a 2009 book he wrote about immigration. German news agency dpa quoted Armin Laschet as saying the book will be reviewed to determine whether further mistakes were made. Allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct are taken very seriously in Germany and have led several senior politicians to resign in recent years.

  • CDC report reveals the extent of the delta variant’s transmissibility

    Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign an executive order allowing parents to make decisions for their children on masking.

  • Aid to unemployed NY substitute teachers clawed back

    After her work as a substitute teacher in New York City dried up, Ameena Ahmed got a welcome $4,200 boost last summer in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Then New York state started taking it back. State labor officials would not provide data on how many of New York’s more than 29,000 substitute teachers applied for unemployment benefits when the pandemic shut down in-person learning last year, or how many, like Ahmed, were subsequently told they had to give benefits back.

  • Vietnam taps private hospitals as Delta-driven COVID-19 infections rise

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's health ministry issued an urgent appeal on Friday for private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as the Southeast Asian country battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily increases in infections since late April. "The Delta variant is destroying all anti-pandemic achievements," health minister Nguyen Thanh Long told a cabinet meeting on Friday.

  • We Tried Making the Biscuits From Ted Lasso

    If your mouth has ever watered while watching Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) scarf down the biscuits from Ted Lasso, you're not alone. We tried to whip them up and they turned out, er, OK.

  • A Tripadvisor reviewer left a scathing one-star rating for a Marriott resort after witnessing a crocodile drag a guest into the ocean. The hotel apologized for an 'unpleasant experience.'

    The Tripadvisor reviewer praised the food and staff - but said her friends were left "traumatized" after saving a woman from a crocodile attack.

  • Four vaccinated adults, two unvaccinated children test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean ship

    Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International's Adventure of the Seas, which departed from Nassau Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • How $300 million Carnival cruise ships are demolished in Turkey

    Looking to cut costs as COVID-19 ravaged the cruise industry, Carnival Cruise Line sold six ships for scrap. At the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in Turkey, Carnival's Fantasy, Imagination, and Inspiration ships are in the process of being demolished. Here, workers cut apart and recycle every piece of these massive ships. It's one of most dangerous jobs in the world. And it's only gotten harder as more cruise ships arrive on Aliaga's shores.

  • Do you have calves to rival Phil Mickelson? Drink beer? Then this contest is for you

    Amstel Light is celebrating the golfer's famous lower leg muscles.

  • The Best Face Masks for Travel and Long Flights

    As travel opens up, having a breathable face mask on-hand is essential, especially on planes and public transport. Here are some of our most comfortable picks

  • Where is ‘White Lotus’ Filmed? I Stayed There and It's Nothing Like the Show

    Sure, there's nothing so alluring in our post-lockdown world as the thought of jetting off to some resort with swaying palm trees and unspoiled beach coves. That's part of the appeal of the new HBO dramedy, The...

  • Do you need to pack your COVID vaccine card when traveling? Here’s what to know

    Why you may need it on your next trip.

  • Boat of the Week: Inside the Gorgeous 280-Foot Superyacht Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Famous

    The couple made global news after reuniting aboard this $130 million superyacht. A look inside their private retreat.

  • This Glamping Company Is Opening It First West Coast Resort at Charlie Chaplin's Favorite Outdoor Spot

    Glamping just got better.

  • 'That's incredible!' 5 people win United flights for a year for getting COVID-19 vaccine

    Sean Husmoe of Arizona is one of five grand-prize winners of United Airlines' sweepstakes to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. Here's what they get.