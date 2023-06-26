Royal Caribbean to send massive Utopia of the Seas to Port Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. — Royal Caribbean is keeping Port Canaveral at the head of the line when dolling out where its new ships go, announcing Tuesday it will be home to its new massive Utopia of the Seas, which will be dedicated to short three- and four-night Bahamas trips starting in July 2024.

While it will be technically bigger than the five other Oasis-class vessels in the fleet, it won’t get to sport the title of world’s largest cruise ship as Royal’s new Icon of the Seas will debut beforehand and sail out of Miami.

Still, the Orlando-area port will get the world’s second-largest cruise ship with Utopia, and more important, be the first home for the line’s newest vessel, another coup for Port Canaveral that within the last two years has also become the home port for new ships including Carnival’s Mardi Gras, Disney Wish and Norwegian Prima.

It follows Royal’s dedication to keep its newest ships cycling through what for now is the world’s busiest cruise port. The last Oasis-class ship and a sister to Utopia, Wonder of the Seas, came to Port Canaveral less than a year after its debut, and it will continue to sail right alongside Utopia after its arrival.

Utopia is taking over the Allure of the Seas, which is set to begin short Bahamas trips starting in October with each visiting the line’s private island Perfect Day at Coco Cay. Allure’s arrival will mark the first time Port Canaveral gets two Oasis-class ships at the same time, and it will continue those sailings until Utopia’s July debut while Wonder of the Seas continues seven-night itineraries.

At that time Port Canaveral will be home to the two latest versions of the Oasis-class ships, the first five of which took the title of world’s largest cruise ship for a time until upended by their younger sister ships. Oasis of the Seas started it in 2008 followed by Allure of the Seas in 2009, Harmony of the Seas in 2016, Symphony of the Seas in 2018 and Wonder of the Seas in 2022. All but Symphony will have spent some time calling Port Canaveral home.

Utopia is projected to be incrementally larger than Wonder of the Seas at 236,860 gross tons. It will be the same length at 1,188 feet long, slightly less wide at 211 feet, still with 18 decks, but with 33 less staterooms so a smaller 5,668-passenger capacity based on double occupancy. It’s currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

All of them fall short to Miami’s new Icon of the Seas, which can hold 7,600 passengers, though, and is set to begin sailing in January.

Still, Utopia will bring its own flair while keeping the traditional neighborhood approach of Oasis-class vessels. Like Icon of the Seas, it will also run on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel that is one of the methods the cruise industry is adopting to try and reduce carbon emissions.

The ship will have more than 40 venues for food and beverage, including a new tiki bar concept called the Pesky Parrot that will be situated indoors on the Promenade with fruit-based cocktails and frozen drinks.

Also coming is an interactive dining experience themed as if participants are riding in a classic train car. The multi-course meal looks to allow for a simulated trip to different destinations, with changing storylines married to the cuisine.

“From the moment you enter, you’ll feel like you’ve left the ship for a locomotive culinary tour though the golden age of rail travel,” reads a promotion on the line’s website.

In a move that’s also going to be on Icon, Central Park will be the new home for Izumi hibachi and teppanyaki, including the offshoot Izumi in the Park, a walkup outdoor venue that serves fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired sweets.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Gio’s Terrazza meanwhile will become a two-story affair including a new outside terrace that overlooks the Boardwalk neighborhood and its aft-view of the ocean. This takes the space of specialty restaurant Wonderland, which won’t be on board.

Fans of the southern cuisine venue The Mason Jar will be happy it’s making its return after debuting on Wonder of the Seas. Also on board will be steakhouse Chops Grille, 150 Central Park, Coastal Kitchen, Hooked Seafood, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Johnny Rockets, the main dining room and Windjammer buffet among others.

More than 20 bar and entertainment options will be on board including five live music venues: Spotlight Karaoke, Latin music at Boleros, cover bands at Music Hall, English pub Bell & Barley and the piano found at Schooner Bar. Gamblers, meanwhile, will have two casinos to choose from with more than 370 slot machines and 30 table games.

For its main show entertainment, new show titles were not revealed, but it will have its three main performance venues with Broadway-style shows at the Royal Theater, a new diving and aerobatic show in the AquaTheater, new ice-skating performances in Studio B as well as comedy in The Attic.

The ship features eight hot tubs and five pools including one with a sloping beach entry. It will also welcome three Lime & Coconut bars, three Perfect Storm waterslides, Splashaway Bay water play area and a new poolside food truck concept. A Flowrider surf simulator, mini golf and climbing walls will make their return as well.

It will also be getting its own version of the Ultimate Abyss dry slide, this one promising to be 43 longer than its sister ships’ versions, and one featuring transparent windows and “zoom boosting rollers” within the tube to make the mat ride even faster.

Bookings for Utopia’s sailings begin June 23 at royalcaribbean.com

