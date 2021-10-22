The new Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise defines the meaning of 'getaway'

If your vacations never feel quite long enough, Royal Caribbean’s brand new Ultimate World Cruise might be the thing to scratch that itch.

The company announced the extravagant 274-day vacation package this week, which offers more than 60 countries and 150 destinations, including 11 great wonders of the world. Sailing on the Serenade of the Seas, the cruise is scheduled to depart from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and continue through Sept. 10, 2024. Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley calls it “the world cruise of world cruises,” saying that it’s intended for those who want to make up for lost time and travel the world.

A Royal Caribbean representative told Yahoo Finance that top-tier rooms on the cruise, which go for $111,999 per person, are already sold out. Spots are still available on the balconies and below deck for $64,165 per person. The cost includes business class airfare, premium transportation to and from the ship, and accommodations at a five-star hotel before setting sail. Crown & Anchor Society Platinum members also get free drinks, wi-fi, laundry services, and more. All guests 12 and older must also present proof of vaccination against Covid in order to board.

While the idea of escaping everyday life for such a long time might appeal to some people, others were not so sure about the idea of isolating themselves on a cruise ship for close to a year during an unresolved global pandemic.

Sweet. I love superspreaders. Can’t wait to hear the stories coming out of this one ( though RC will probably keep it hush hash. — Jazz1001 (@Jazzallover) October 21, 2021

Others were less worried about the risk of contracting COVID than the price tag.

Yo that sounds real nice

Checks price: pic.twitter.com/UX8hrZKzlu — Samad143 (@Abdulshiekh619) October 20, 2021

But despite the dangers, some were willing to chuck caution to the wind for the experience of a lifetime.