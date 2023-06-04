Royal Caribbean's new world's largest cruise ship is almost finished construction — see what it looks like now compared to what the cruise line is promising

Icon of the Seas — Royal Caribbean's next world's largest cruise ship — will begin sailing in January 2024.

Meyer Turku shipyard will deliver the Icon of the Seas to Royal Caribbean in October.

See what the ship looks like about 70% complete compared to what Royal Caribbean has been promising.

Royal Caribbean International's upcoming Icon of the Seas is still under construction ahead of its January 2024 debut but some spaces are already starting to resemble the renderings that captivated cruise fans in 2022.

When complete, the over $2 billion project will be the first ship in Royal Caribbean's new Icon-class. And ahead of its first revenue sailings, the vessel has already drummed up plenty of attention from travelers eagerly planning next year's vacation.

In late October 2022, over a year after construction first began, Royal Caribbean gave the public a glimpse of the ship and its amenities. Soon after, this set off a frenzy of interest. And when reservations finally opened five days later, the cruise line experienced its best booking day in the company's history.

In mid-May, Royal Caribbean and shipyard Meyer Turku invited reporters to tour the floating resort, which will be complete in October.

As of now, it's over 70% finished. But the final aesthetic finishes that will make the vessel look more like a cruise ship won't be installed until the final 10%.

Despite this, several of the neighborhoods are already taking shape and looking more like the renderings that captivated travelers in October 2022.

Let's take a closer look at how its current state compares to what Royal Caribbean has promised guests.

One of the most striking neighborhoods (so far) is the Aquadome, a buzzing destination held together by a large glass dome that took the shipyard two years to build.

In a few months, this indoor venue will become a go-to for dining, drinks, and entertainment.

Here, travelers can grab a coffee or an espresso martini at Rye and Bean …

… or catch an aqua show at the cruise line's signature Aqua Theater.

There will also be plenty of walkways for travelers to take in views of the ocean and elevated lounge pods, the latter a first for the brand.

Like the name implies, Central Park will be an open-aired walkway with thousands of plants.

Compared to areas like the Aquadome, this leisurely walkway will likely be more laid back, the home of several bars including one with live music

Trellis Bar, a recognizable watering hole on other Royal Caribbean ships, will serve up cocktails and small bites …

… while Bubbles will be a destination for beverages like champagne.

Where Central Park is a quiet and more adult getaway, Thrill Island will be a mecca for children looking for, unsurprisingly, a thrill.

Here, there will be an island and wreckage-themed mini golf course …

… a large rock climbing wall with views of the ocean, a surf simulator …

… and Crown's Edge, a suspenseful (literally) "skywalk" that will send adrenaline junkies out over 150 feet above the sea.

Thrill Island's crown jewel will be Category 6, which Royal Caribbean says will be the largest water park at sea.

Here, guests can indulge in a free-fall water slide, racing slides, and share a raft with their family down another slide.

While Thrill Island is action-packed, think of Surfside as a Central Park for families with younger children.

Like Central Park, Surfside is an outdoor walkway.

But here, there are food options like snacks, an all-day brunch, a buffet …

… and a restaurant with menus for both adults and children, including kid-friendly "mocktails."

It'll also be where families can find dance parties, bedtime stories, and festivals ...

… as well as an arcade, a carousel, and a small water play area.

Back inside, if you're nursing a sunburn and need a break — maybe a drink — indoors, the Royal Promenade is filled with options.

The indoor neighborhood will be lined with expansive windows and 15 restaurants and bars.

This includes an English pub, a karaoke bar, and the new-to-brand Dueling Pianos.

While the Suites neighborhood won't be accessible to all guests — like the name implies, it's only for travelers staying in suites — this neighborhood is already well underway.

These higher-paying guests will have access to exclusive amenities like a bi-level sun deck and a private restaurant.

The ship and its future guests will embark on seven-night roundtrip sailings starting January 2024 from Miami to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

These sailings start at nearly $1,650 per person for an interior stateroom.

Read the original article on Business Insider