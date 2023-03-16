Royal City man arrested on cocaine charges

Mar. 15—ROYAL CITY — A Royal City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute following a search of his home Wednesday.

John P. Contreras, 30, was arrested without incident, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

"During the search of Contreras' home and vehicle, over an ounce of cocaine was seized along with more than $10,000 in cash," the post said. "Scales, packaging material and four firearms were also seized."

The search was conducted by officers with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, with the assistance of officers from the Royal City Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, the post said.

The case is still under investigation.