Royal Dutch Shell plc (AMS:RDSA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

In December 2018, Royal Dutch Shell plc (AMS:RDSA) released its latest earnings announcement, which revealed that the company gained from a large tailwind, leading to a high double-digit earnings growth of 80%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings reducing by -5.6%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 3.6% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to US$25b in 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 3.0%. This means that, we can anticipate Royal Dutch Shell will grow its earnings by 3.0% every year for the next few years.

For Royal Dutch Shell, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

