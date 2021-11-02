Is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·5 min read

Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of +12.5% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund, bringing year-to-date returns to +29.5%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Third Point Management, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) and discussed its stance on the firm. Royal Dutch Shell plc is a The Hague, Netherlands-based oil and gas company with a $263.03 billion market capitalization. RDS-A delivered a 31.36% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 73.08%. The stock closed at $46.16per share on October 29, 2021.

Here is what Third Point Management has to say about Royal Dutch Shell plc in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Third Point initiated a position in Royal Dutch Shell (“Shell”) during the second and third quarters. The past two years have been especially challenging for Shell shareholders due to a major dividend cut and well-publicized court case that ordered changes to Shell’s business model. Stepping back further, it has been a difficult two decades for shareholders, with annualized stock returns of just 3% and decreasing returns on invested capital. However, despite the current sour sentiment, we see opportunity for improvement across the board at Shell.

Shell is one of the cheapest large cap stocks in the world, trading at under 4x next year’s EBITDA and ~8x earnings at “strip” prices. It also trades at a ~35% discount on most metrics to peers ExxonMobil and Chevron despite Shell’s higher quality and more sustainable business mix. Compared to its peers, Shell generates a much larger percentage of its cash flow and earnings from stable businesses that have a major role to play in the energy transition. For example, Shell is the largest global player in liquified natural gas (“LNG”), which is a critical transition fuel to move off carbon intensive coal-fired power generation. In 2022, we expect the company’s energy transition businesses (LNG, Renewables and Marketing) to generate EBITDA of over $25 billion with sustaining capex of only $5 billion. These businesses account for just over 40% of Shell’s EBITDA but would likely support Shell’s entire enterprise value if they were a standalone company. At the current share price, we believe investors are getting the remaining ~60% of EBITDA (upstream, refining and chemicals) for free.

Management has been gradually divesting assets that are not aligned with a low-carbon future such as upstream and refining. This is perhaps most evident in Shell’s refining business where the company went from owning 54 refineries in 2004 to only five (by yearend.) This is a remarkable accomplishment. Shell’s massive dividend cut and other asset sales (e.g. Permian) have left it with an under-levered balance sheet with year-end 2021 net debt to EBITDA of well below 1x. This positions Shell to return capital earlier and more aggressively than peers..." (Click here to see the full text)

Based on our calculations, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. RDS-A was in 38 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 36 funds in the previous quarter. Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) delivered a 13.78% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Recently we came across a high-growth stock that has tons of hidden assets and is trading at an extremely cheap valuation. We go through lists like the 10 best growth stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is IDT Corporation (IDT) A Great Investment Pick?

    Alta Fox Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio net return of -0.99% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021. Since its inception in April 2018, the Fund has produced a gross return of 621.94% and […]

  • DuPont Offers About $275 a Share for Rogers Corp.

    (Bloomberg) -- DuPont Inc. agreed to buy engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. for about $5.2 billion and said it would sell most of its segment that makes resins and polymers for cars, aiming to tap the rapid growth of electric vehicles and advanced auto electronics.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiat

  • Electric vehicle maker Rivian seeks to raise $8.4 billion in IPO

    Electric vehicle startup Rivian hopes to raise up $8.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday. The company, which is backed by Amazon, said in the filing that it plans to offer 135 million shares at a price between $57 and $62. If underwriters exercise that option, Rivian would raise as much as $9.6 billion.

  • Sitting Bull's great-grandson says he always knew his ancestry but some historians would say 'you cannot trust the Natives' oral history'

    Ernie LaPointe told Insider that he hopes the DNA confirmation of his ancestry will help his efforts to relocate Sitting Bull's remains.

  • 1 Red-Hot Semiconductor Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

    Semiconductor shortages have dominated headlines in the business world this year. Manufacturers of consumer goods across the globe are struggling to meet their production targets because they can't get their hands on enough computer chips. New cars are one enormous source of demand for semiconductors, especially with the growth of electric vehicles, and dealer lots are currently running on a fraction of the inventory they need to meet demand.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About AT&T Inc. (T)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • Goldman Sachs sees ethereum rallying 80% to $8,000 within two months if it keeps tracking inflation

    Goldman Sachs said ethereum has tracked inflation expectations closely, meaning it could be set to surge.

  • Could Shiba Inu Fall 90% (or More)? Here's What History Suggests

    While the Big Two, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, often get all the glory, the buzz right now belongs to meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed was the inspiration behind the ultra-popular Shiba Inu coin.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • Rivian Is Going Public. Opportunity Is Knocking.

    Rivian looks to be starting its IPO roadshow—and none too soon. If the all-electric truck maker followed its original IPO timeline—selling stock around Thanksgiving—it risked missing an incredible opportunity to raise capital. The truck maker had been targeting an $80 billion valuation when it filed confidentially to go public in late August.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s