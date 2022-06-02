Royal expert says Queen Elizabeth offering olive branch to Harry and Meghan

NBC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly have top level protection when they visit the United Kingdom for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week. The Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit has reportedly been working with Harry's team to secure armed police protection while they are at royal events and at Frogmore Cottage, where he will be staying according to TMZ. The protection, however, will not be around for smaller events like if they hang out with friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making their trip across the bond with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.