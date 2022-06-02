Royal expert says Queen Elizabeth offering olive branch to Harry and Meghan
Royal expert Nick Bullen on members of the Royal family trying to rebuild the relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Royal expert Nick Bullen on members of the Royal family trying to rebuild the relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, are officially in England for the first time as a family of four ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events, Hello! reports.
We're breaking down Queen Elizabeth's net worth and exactly how much money the Queen has in the bank (hint: it's a lot).
Queen Elizabeth was away from her royal residence in London when the incident occurred
While in England, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any party. Here's why.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly have top level protection when they visit the United Kingdom for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week. The Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit has reportedly been working with Harry's team to secure armed police protection while they are at royal events and at Frogmore Cottage, where he will be staying according to TMZ. The protection, however, will not be around for smaller events like if they hang out with friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making their trip across the bond with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.
A 1980s classic and new Indian epic are also trending on the streaming service.
We don’t know precisely what to expect from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, but we do know it’s set to finish with a showstopping performance by a scruffy, flame-haired thirtysomething who’s big in America and friends with James Corden. No, Prince Harry is not headlining, regardless of what he’s been told, but Ed Sheeran, the Suffolk singer-songwriter and most-streamed artist of the decade.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity for Ukraine in what she described as a "barbaric war" with Russia at an event on Wednesday, after months of silence prompted criticism of her own policy towards Moscow. "My solidarity goes to Ukraine," the participant quoted her as saying at a farewell ceremony for the outgoing president of the DGB trade union confederation. A fluent Russian-speaker after growing up in the former communist East Germany, Merkel drew criticism from the United States and others for supporting the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, designed to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany.
Formula manufacturers said they alerted retailers of a looming shortage in February.
The cost of a ticket to catch No. 1 Tennessee baseball in the Knoxville Regional is in the triple digits on the secondary market.
It’s good to be queen. No one knows that better than Queen Elizabeth II, who's showing no signs of stepping aside after 70 years on the throne. But the aging sovereign is giving Prince Charles an increasingly prominent role, delegating more responsibilities to her eldest son and heir.
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27 nation bloc not in the Common Security and Defence Policy, having secured exemptions from it and the euro currency in a 1993 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty, which laid the groundwork for the modern EU. If the notoriously EU-critical Danes vote to abolish the opt-out, as polls suggest will be the case, it would mark another significant shift in policy for Europe after Russia launched the invasion in February.
The highly-anticipated “Furiosa,” a spin-off from “Mad Max: Fury Road” has started filming. Chris Hemsworth, one of the film’s stars, shared a post via social media saying, “A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins.” Anya Taylor-Joy stars alongside him. The “Mad Max” prequel movie is based on Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa character from […]
Prince Harry has been given "cast iron" assurances that he and his family will be protected at the Queen's Jubilee.
Which she wore while grabbing dinner with her new husband.
Potential Klain successors include White House senior advisor Anita Dunn, White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, and domestic policy director Susan Rice.
Wynonna Judd shared a raw message about grief on Instagram over a month after her mother Naomi Judd died by suicide. She wrote that she feels “helpless.”
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 7-month relationship is getting very, very serious, a source tells Us Weekly. The couple is discussing living together now.
Here's more info and news about 'AGT' 2022 judge Sofía Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello. The couple has been married to the 'Magic Mike' actor since 2015.
An Inland Empire couple is accused of torturing their young nieces and nephews, including branding and strangulation, police say.