Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANICA KIRKA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth II
    Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
  • Stephen Cottrell
    Church of England bishop; Archbishop of York

LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain's royal family plan to attend a Friday church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, although the queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul's is expected to include members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Friday’s televised church service is expected to bring the first public appearance by Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to Britain for the jubilee.

The couple, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile Thursday, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Puth Says He Regrets How He Lost His Virginity: 'I Never Saw Her Again'

    The "Light Switch" singer also described himself as "really horny" and divulged the first song he masturbated to in a candid interview with Bustle.

  • Weak Tornado Touches Down in Sarasota

    A storm produced several “very weak and brief” tornadoes in the wider Tampa Bay area in west Florida on Tuesday, May 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).One tornado touched down in the Trinity area, causing damage to structures; a storm chaser captured a tornado forming over his family house in New Port Richey; a twister touched down in the Town ‘N’ Country community; and another — the tornado seen in this video shot by Hope Brassard — touched down near Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, the NWS said.Brassard told Storyful the twister was in the area for about 10 to 15 minutes before dissipating. Photos she took, and which are included in the video, show a funnel cloud twisting after the tornado had touched down.Brassard said those photos showed the twister “trying to form again and touch down” beside her apartment complex.Along with the tornadoes, heavy hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in several areas, the NWS said. Credit: Hope Brassard via Storyful

  • Oil Execs Cash Out Like Crazy While Gas Prices Soak Americans

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyGas prices have skyrocketed to record highs, forcing some families to choose between filling their tank and putting food on the table. But for the oil execs whose stock holdings have soared, these are happy days—and some of them are cashing in their shares at unusually high rates.Among four senior executives at publicly traded PBF Energy, for instance, including the chief financial officer and general counsel, none had previously sold the

  • Live updates | EU formally approves embargo on Russia oil

    The European Union on Friday formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters over Moscow’s war on Ukraine. EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months, and other refined petroleum products over eight months. It says that “a temporary exception is foreseen” for landlocked countries – like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – that “suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.”

  • The Queen finally meets great-grandaughter Lilibet at Windsor Castle

    The pair introduced Lilibet to the Queen at a private lunch following Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

  • Doctor in tow, Rafael Nadal heads to French Open semifinals

    Rafael Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor along for the trip, hoping to get some help with the chronic pain in his left foot that’s been an off-and-on problem for years. Nadal, as is his wont, has downplayed his chances at a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and repeatedly said he has no idea whether each match might be the last of his career in Paris. Never more so than during the victory over No. 1 seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic that moved Nadal into the semifinals on Friday — the Spaniard’s 36th birthday — at the clay-court major tournament that he has lorded over for so long.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Why Mexican men's national soccer team keeps coming back to Phoenix area for matches

    Mexico's national team loves to play in the Phoenix metro area, and here are some reasons why.

  • Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

    A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday. The patient called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted the doctor who performed the surgery, then killed himself as police arrived, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said. The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

  • Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from France's Macron

    PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron has given Queen Elizabeth a horse belonging to the French Republican Guard to mark her jubilee, describing the monarch as the "golden thread" that had bound France and Britain during her 70-year reign. Macron later paid tribute to the queen during a flame rekindling ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe monument, where he laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the presence of Britain's ambassador to France, Menna Rawlings. Elizabeth is known for her love of horses.

  • Prince Louis steals the show as royals gather for Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance

    The cheeky youngster, four, joined his family to appear on the famous balcony to watch a fly past to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

  • Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

    STEVE PARSONS / GETTY IMAGESRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her.The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where the couple and their family were invited to join the queen for lunch Thursday, after they attended the official birthday celebrations for the queen known as Trooping the Color.Lil

  • EXPLAINER: What is behind Turkey's Syria incursion threats?

    In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, Turkey's leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push back Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a long sought-after buffer zone in the border area. Hardly a day passes by without an exchange of fire and shelling between the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.

  • Queen Elizabeth misses out on Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues. The four days of events kicked off on Thursday, when a beaming Elizabeth waved to crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a military parade and Royal Air Force flypast, and later led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home. The celebrations continue with a National Service of Thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral to pay tribute to the sovereign's 70 years on the throne.

  • Duchess Meghan Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

    Here's our first glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

  • Princess Beatrice Looks Fabulous in Embellished Pearl Headband at Trooping the Colour 2022

    Princess Beatrice stunned in a printed dress and fabulous embellished pearl headband while celebrating her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's birthday and Platinum Jubilee,

  • Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is amazing at scolding kids in public

    TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are in awe of how Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,parents in public with three young children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

  • Hush! Duchess of Sussex keeps royal children in check at Trooping the Colour

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared at their first public royal event since 2020, joining the non-working members of the Royal family at a window overlooking Trooping the Colour.

  • Prince Harry's Full-Circle Shushing Moment at Trooping the Colour More Than 30 Years Later: Then & Now

    Prince Harry loves a good shush

  • Who was the man on the balcony with Queen Elizabeth during Trooping the Color?

    Here is what to know about Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who was the lone person to join Queen Elizabeth II when she made her first appearance at her Platinum Jubilee celebration.