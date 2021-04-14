Royal family could wear non-military dress for Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips&#xa0; - Chris Jackson/Getty
Members of the Royal family could resolve to wear non-military dress for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral following intense discussions over who should appear in uniform.

The Telegraph understands that there are growing concerns that a debate over whether the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York should wear military dress could lead to embarrassment for the rest of the Royal family, when they are the only ones who have seen active service.

On Wednesday, the Queen was dragged into the discussion over which rank of uniform Prince Andrew should wear after he demanded to go as an Admiral.

It followed reports that Prince Harry, 36, faced the prospect of possibly being the only senior male royal not in uniform after he lost his military titles following his decision to step down from public duties in March 2020.

Although no final decision has been made, it is thought non-military uniform for all royal mourners is now one of the options under consideration.

A source revealed: “Harry desperately wanted to appear in uniform. Meanwhile there has been a row over what Andrew should wear. It’s looking increasingly likely [that] all the male members of the family will be told to wear suits to avoid any embarrassment on the day.”

Prince Andrew, 61, who stepped back from public duties over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein 18 months ago, was made an honorary Vice-Admiral in the Royal Navy on his 55th birthday in 2015.

He was due to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday last year, but offered to defer it until he cleared his name and returned to royal engagements.

Prince Philip: his funeral
Amid reports the prince had caused ructions at Buckingham Palace after telling his mother and senior officials he wished to attend the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel as an Admiral, a source on Wednesday night said he would “do what is appropriate”, adding that he had “neither wish nor intention to distract from” his father's funeral.

It came after one former Territorial Army officer blasted the move as a “hissy fit” that is “not going to go down very well”.

Prince Harry, who is quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, his former Windsor home, having arrived in the UK from Los Angeles on Sunday, is understood to have wanted to wear the frockcoat Blues and Royals uniform he wore on his wedding day in May 2018. As a former Captain with the Household Cavalry, it was suggested the prince would only be able to wear a morning suit with medals, unless officials could find a way round the issue.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the dress code. It is thought the final decision will rest with the 94-year-old monarch.

