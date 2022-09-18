Royal family hold vigils around queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's children and grandchildren each held vigils around her coffin as it has been lying in state in London's Westminster Hall this week. (Sept. 18)
LONDON (Reuters) -Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state. The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in the vast Westminster Hall where the coffin has been lying since Wednesday, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown on top. William and Harry were joined by their six cousins, including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie who earlier paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
Some of the Crown Jewels present date back to the 17th century.
Well-wishers cheered for the UK's King Charles III on Friday as he arrived at Westminster Hall to hold a vigil at his mother's coffin together with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. (Sept. 17)
Queen Elizabeth is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral proceedings begin early Monday
The Duke of Sussex wore his uniform to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
Each and every one of Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren has been described as her “favourite” over the years.
King Charles III and his siblings, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne are at Westminster Hall holding a vigil for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This is the first time a woman has been given such an honor, as Britain continues to mourn its longest reigning monarch.
It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at […]
William and Harry aren't the only ones who call the Queen "Granny." Here are all of the Queen's granddaughters and grandsons from oldest to youngest, plus, how they're related to the British monarch.
The former footballer has been a regular fixture at royal events for years.
